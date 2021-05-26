Legislature hears testimony on bills that would ban transgender girls from girls sports

The state Legislature waded into the culture wars on Wednesday, hearing public testimony on controversial Republican-authored bills that would ban transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports at the K-12 and college levels.
Three legislative committees heard hours of testimony on the bills from a range of individuals and organizations, including cisgender women who called on lawmakers to pass the legislation.
"Where is the support for us?" said Madison mountain bike racer Leia Schneeberger, who said she had an undefeated season in 2020 before losing twice this year to a biological woman. "I wouldn’t mind losing to someone like me, someone who worked hard and trained harder to be the best, someone who’s my peer. This is not the case.
Schneeberger called her losses this year "the most demoralizing thing that has ever happened to me."
Still, the bills lawmakers are considering wouldn't address Schneeberger's specific case, since the legislation covers only K-12 and collegiate sports.
Supporters say the measures, which mirror ones passed by a variety of other states, would help maintain women's equality in sports carved out by 1972's Title IX, which gives women athletes the right to equal opportunity in sports in educational institutions that receive federal funds.
Opponents, however, said the bill is a solution in search of a problem, is discriminatory and further marginalizes transgender children and adults.
The two-bill package would require school districts and higher educational institutions to divide sports into three divisions based on sex: boys, girls and co-ed. The proposal defines “sex” as the sex assigned at birth by a physician.
With their legislation, Republicans have attempted to pit the rights of two marginalized groups against each other.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would almost certainly veto the bills if passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Amid the public hearings Wednesday, he tweeted his support for transgender kids, writing that they "deserve our love and support just like any other kid."
Dietrich said she did not consult with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association or athletic directors in crafting the bill, which she said most closely resembles Montana legislation.