Legislature backs bail constitutional amendment, protections for unvaccinated workers

The Assembly on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment to make it harder for violent criminal defendants to get out on bail, while the Senate approved measures protecting unvaccinated workers, blocking foreign influence at UW and allowing concealed guns in school parking lots.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is expected to veto several of the most contentious bills from the Republican-controlled Legislature, though he does not have the ability to block a constitutional amendment, which must pass two consecutive sessions of the Legislature and then be approved by voters.

Hoping to capitalize on anger over the killing of six people by a driver who authorities say plowed into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee, the Assembly approved the amendment 70-21 with some Democrats in support. It goes next to the state Senate.

The man charged in that case, Darrell Brooks Jr., had posted $1,000 bail on an earlier case two days before the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha. He pleaded not guilty on Friday to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide. He remains jailed on a $5 million bail.

The amendment's supporters have been working since 2017 to get it passed. They say their effort is not in reaction to the parade deaths. But that has given the amendment momentum it's not seen before. Assembly Republicans on the chamber floor took turns before the vote speaking about the horrors of the parade incident and how crime has increased in Wisconsin since the pandemic started.

The number of shootings in Milwaukee has increased from 542 in 2019 to 1,052 last year, according to the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission. The number of homicides by firearm more than doubled in the last three years, from 80 in 2019 to 181 in 2021.

Statewide, the number of homicides grew from 185 in 2019 to 304 in 2020, according to the latest data collected from Wisconsin law enforcement agencies by the state Justice Department.

Speaker Robin Vos called the parade incident a "wake-up call" for lawmakers to do something to ensure violent criminals remain in jail. A constitutional amendment gives voters the chance to have their say, he said.

"The system is falling apart," Vos said. "We're passing this (amendment) on to the public, so voters have an option to have their voice heard."

Evan Goyke of Milwaukee was the only Democrat to speak against the amendment. He advocated for simply keeping defendants deemed to be safety or flight risks locked up and removing cash bail from the equation completely.

"If you post the money, you're out, dangerous or not," Goyke said. "This isn't an equal or fair or transparent system. Release isn't about risk. It isn't about danger. It's about money."

Protections for unvaccinated

The Senate passed a package of bills Tuesday that push back against COVID-19 vaccine requirements and aim to shield workers who do not want to protect themselves from the virus by being inoculated.

Senators approved the bills in the wake of protests in Canada over vaccine requirements. Those protests blocked the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing. Wisconsin has no statewide vaccine or mask mandates.

There have been moves in other states and cities to require vaccinations for workers.

All four of the Wisconsin bills are almost certain to be vetoed by Evers, who is a strong supporter of vaccinations as one of the best ways to curb the spread of the virus that has killed more than 11,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two years.

An Evers spokesperson did not return a message seeking comment.

Republicans who introduced the proposals say they are responding to voters who have contacted them, fearful of losing their jobs if they don't get the vaccine.

One measure would require employers to count a prior coronavirus infection as an alternative to vaccination and testing. Another would ban so-called vaccine passports and prohibit businesses, colleges and universities, governments, and anyone else in the state from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Opponents, including leaders of the state's medical community, say vaccine requirements at hospitals and other health care facilities help ensure that patients and workers in health care settings do not get sick.

According to data from the Wisconsin health department, unvaccinated people are hospitalized at a rate nearly 10 times higher than fully vaccinated people and are 14-times more likely to die.

The Republican-controlled Assembly previously passed both of those bills. Senate approval sends them to Evers. Last year, Evers vetoed a GOP bill that would have barred public health officials from requiring people get vaccinated.

The Senate also passed a pair or other Republican-introduced measures that have yet to get a vote in the Assembly.

One says that people who quit or are fired from a job after refusing to get vaccinated can still qualify for state unemployment benefits. Under current law, employees who quit generally aren't eligible for unemployment payments. The bill also says that refusing to be vaccinated does not constitute misconduct or substantial fault, which are both reasons that a person could be refused unemployment benefits.

The other bill says that anyone who is injured due to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine required by an employer would be eligible for workers' compensation.

All four of the bills passed on party line votes, with Republicans in support and Democrats opposed.

Concealed guns at school lots

The Senate sent Evers a pair of bills that would make it easier to carry concealed firearms in Wisconsin, including in vehicles on school property.

Evers is expected to veto the bills, which the Assembly passed last month.

One proposal would allow people with concealed carry licenses to have a weapon in their vehicle on school property. Republican proponents argue that gun owners who forget their weapons in their cars shouldn't risk being charged with a felony if they drive onto school grounds to drop off or pick up their children.

The Senate passed it 20-11, with all Republicans in support and Democrats against.

Another bill would allow anyone with a concealed carry license from any state to go armed in Wisconsin. Currently, only people with licenses from states that conduct background checks on applicants can carry concealed guns in Wisconsin.

It passed on a voice vote without debate.

Senate passes bills to prevent foreign influence at UW

The Senate also passed three Republican-backed bills aimed at preventing Chinese spies from infiltrating University of Wisconsin campuses, moves that opponents called racist and targeting a nonexistent problem.

Republican lawmakers countered the measures were needed to provide another layer of protection from spies from China infiltrating universities in the state.

"We're not doing this because we hate Chinese people," said bill sponsor Sen. Alberta Darling, D-River Hills. "We're doing this to take on the Chinese Liberation Army."

Bill sponsor Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, said that universities are a "soft target" for China as it seeks to exploit openness on campuses to steal intellectual property and research and advance their own objectives.

Democratic opponent argued the bills were xenophobic, attempting to have the university do screening that is the job of federal authorities and wouldn't stop Chinese spies from entering the country.

"This is a waste of time," said Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point. He said the bills were "playing on the darkest of fears out there."

UW System official Jeff Buhrandt said in testimony provided to a Senate committee that the university already takes steps to curb foreign influence on campuses. He argued that the proposals add burdensome regulations on UW and that any additional regulations should come from the federal government.

All three bills passed on party line votes.

One bill would prevent UW System schools from admitting or employing any members of China's armed forces known as the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

Another proposal would prohibit any foreign mission of China be established or recognized at a UW school. It would also block the UW System from being part of any Communist Chinese recruitment or propaganda programs and require the system to report any funding it received from foreign missions of China.

A third bill would create new disclosure requirements for UW institutions and employees related to research, contracts and gifts involving foreign governments, companies, and individuals.

The bills now head to the Assembly.