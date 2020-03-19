Legislature attempting to involve itself in lawsuit seeking to ease absentee voting requirements

A Republican-controlled legislative committee is seeking to involve itself in a major lawsuit brought by Democrats that seeks to roll back several absentee voting requirements as the novel coronavirus threatens to keep people away from the polls on April 7.
Republican leaders on Thursday distributed a mail ballot to members of the Legislature's Joint Committee on Organization asking them to vote on a measure that would give blanket authority until the end of the year for the Republican-controlled Legislature to intervene in cases challenging the state's election laws.
That includes the major lawsuit filed by the Democratic National Committee and Wisconsin Democratic Party against the state's Elections Commission on Wednesday seeking to extend absentee voting deadlines and temporarily roll back other absentee voting requirements, such as photo ID and proof of residency.
Laws that Republicans passed in December of 2018, after former Gov. Scott Walker lost re-election but before Democratic Gov. Tony Evers took office, gave the Legislature broader authority to intervene in some cases, especially those challenging state law. Republicans have said they do not trust Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, to adequately defend state law in some cases.
When they intervene, Republicans are able to hire private attorneys to represent the Legislature who can craft a legal argument to their liking instead of deferring to Kaul, even though his Department of Justice still defends the state alongside the Legislature.