Legislature approves election law changes, police bills, voucher income limit increase

The Republican-controlled Legislature took up bills Tuesday that would make it more difficult to vote absentee — proposals that were all but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers but that GOP lawmakers said were needed to address issues that arose during last year's presidential election.
The measures were part of a national push by Republicans to change voting laws following former President Donald Trump's defeat in November and his bogus claims that there was widespread fraud and abuse. Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden by about 20,600 votes in Wisconsin, an outcome that withstood a partial recount and numerous state and federal lawsuits.
"Wisconsin's elections are safe," Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, said during a debate in the Assembly. "Wisconsin's elections are secure. And Wisconsin's elections are accurate."
He said the Republican Party, in embracing unfounded election conspiracy theories, "has lost its way and lost its reason."
Republicans said their intent was to improve election security and confidence in elections, not to perpetuate conspiracy theories.
"Was there fraud? Was there abuse?" asked Rep. Michael Schraa, R-Oshkosh. "A lot of people wholeheartedly believe there was fraud that happened."
Wisconsin Republican lawmakers have introduced more than a dozen bills that would change the state's election laws. Evers has signaled that he would veto any that reach his desk, meaning none of them would take effect.
One bill would prohibit local elections officials from filling out missing voter information on the absentee ballot certificate, which also serves as the envelope, that voters use to return ballots.
Trump sought to disqualify about 5,500 absentee ballots in Democratic-leaning Dane and Milwaukee counties where election clerks filled in missing address information on the certification envelope.
Clerks had been filling in missing information on the certification envelopes for a dozen elections prior to November's, based in part on guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. After Trump lost, Republicans questioned the legality of the practice since state law doesn't specifically allow it.
Under the bill, any absentee ballot missing information would be returned to the voter to fix. Officials who fill in the missing information would be committing election fraud, which is punishable by up to a $10,000 fine and three years in prison.
Another bill would disallow ballot collection events any earlier than two weeks before an election. They would also have to be located near the local clerk's office and staffed by workers from there. That change is in response to the Democracy in the Park event held in Madison city parks last year where volunteers collected absentee ballots before the early voting period started two weeks prior to the election.
The bill also would prohibit someone other than a member of the voter's immediate family or a legal guardian from returning a completed absentee ballot for another person. Violators would be guilty of a felony.
Trump argued in a lawsuit that no ballots should be counted that were collected at the Democracy in the Park events, or where election officials added missing information. On both of those claims, the Wisconsin Supreme Court said Trump had raised the issues too late, his claims lacked evidence and the laws need to be clarified.
The Assembly passed a bill that would generally prohibit counties and municipalities from accepting grants or donations from private entities to help run elections. If the state elections commission received a private grant, it would have to award it to each municipality in the state on a per capita basis.
That bill comes after the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life awarded more than $6 million to five Wisconsin cities to help with the November election. The nonprofit's $250 million in grants awarded nationwide were funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. Conservatives sued to stop the funding in Wisconsin, but they lost in federal court.
Republicans have raised particular concerns with how the money was used in Green Bay. State lawmakers have ordered a state audit of the election, including what happened in Green Bay, but it is expected to take months to complete. The Wisconsin Assembly also ordered an investigation.
Police bills pass
The Wisconsin Senate on Tuesday passed the Legislature's first bills addressing police reform since George Floyd's death.
The Senate approved measures that would create a new grant program for police, require police to post use-of-force policies online and require the state Justice Department to gather more data on use-of-force incidents and produce an annual report. The bills also would require police to maintain and share personnel files during the hiring process and require Milwaukee and Madison's police and firefighter oversight commissions to accept a member nominee from police and firefighter unions.
The proposals go next to the state Assembly.
The bills don't address use-of-force tactics and policies. The legislation's chief authors, Sens. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, and Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, say the proposals are a start toward accountability and more bills are coming, including a ban on chokeholds.
The grant program bill initially allocated $600,000 for cities of at least 60,000 people, but the chamber amended it to remove the dollar amount and make cities of at least 30,000 eligible. Wanggaard said the Legislature's finance committee would pencil in dollar amounts as it revises the 2021-2023 state budget.
Voucher income limit hike passes
Wisconsin families who want to send their children to a private school using a voucher paid for by taxpayers would increase to three times the federal poverty level under a Republican-backed bill the Assembly passed Tuesday.
Conservative supporters say the change is needed given increasing interest in sending students to private schools during the pandemic, which has led many public schools to reduce in-person classes. The change is opposed by the statewide teachers union and groups representing public school administrators, school boards and rural schools.
They have all traditionally opposed growing the voucher program, which diverts students from public schools at taxpayer expense. Supporters of the program say parents deserve a wide array of options for where to send their children to school.
Currently, to qualify statewide for a voucher applicants can't earn more than 220% of the federal poverty level. The bill would raise that to 300%, currently the cutoff for the Milwaukee and Racine voucher programs. That means the most that a family of four could earn would increase from $57,640 to $78,600 or $85,600 if there is a married couple.
The Assembly passed the bill on a 60-36 party line vote, with all Republicans in support and all Democrats against. It now heads to the Senate.
The measure would have to be signed by Evers before taking effect. Evers, a former state superintendent, is an opponent of voucher schools, making it unlikely he would approve of making it easier for more families to qualify.
Veto override delayed
Assembly Republicans postponed voting on overriding Evers' vetoes of bills that would prevent health officials from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine and prohibit the closing of churches during the pandemic.
Evers vetoed both bills last month, saying they limited his ability to respond to the pandemic. There are no statewide vaccination mandates in place, or statewide orders limiting capacity in churches or requiring them to be closed.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, didn't say why the vote was postponed, but said it could take place at a later date.
Overriding the vetoes would take 66 votes in the Assembly. Republicans have a 60-38 majority, meaning six Democrats who voted against passing the bills would have to flip and support the override. The Senate would also have to vote to override the vetoes for the bills to be enacted.
As of Tuesday, nearly 38% of the state was fully vaccinated and almost 45% had received at least one shot. The number of people getting vaccinated has slowed over the past month, as those who most wanted the vaccine have gotten it and now harder-to-reach populations and those who are hesitant to be inoculated are targeted.
Evers told the Racine Journal Times editorial board on Monday that a statewide vaccination mandate is "not going to happen."