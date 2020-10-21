Legislators, law enforcement officials, civil rights leaders and faith organization members make up racial disparity task force

The state's 32-member task force aimed at addressing racial disparities and policing standards consists of a range of state lawmakers, civil rights and faith leaders and law enforcement officials.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, on Wednesday announced the members of the Speaker’s Task Force on Racial Disparities, which was announced earlier this year in response to civil unrest in Wisconsin.

The task force was created after the GOP-led Legislature refused to convene on a package of nine bills introduced by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that would ban no-knock warrants, mandate training on de-escalation techniques and create statewide standards on police use of force. Evers ordered a special session after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha on Aug. 23, but Republicans have not held any formal discussion on the bills.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, and Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, are co-leading the bipartisan task force, which will hold an introductory meeting later this month.