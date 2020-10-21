Legislators, law enforcement officials, civil rights leaders and faith organization members make up racial disparity task force

The state's 32-member task force aimed at addressing racial disparities and policing standards consists of a range of state lawmakers, civil rights and faith leaders and law enforcement officials.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, on Wednesday announced the members of the Speaker’s Task Force on Racial Disparities, which was announced earlier this year in response to civil unrest in Wisconsin.
The task force was created after the GOP-led Legislature refused to convene on a package of nine bills introduced by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that would ban no-knock warrants, mandate training on de-escalation techniques and create statewide standards on police use of force. Evers ordered a special session after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha on Aug. 23, but Republicans have not held any formal discussion on the bills.
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, and Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, are co-leading the bipartisan task force, which will hold an introductory meeting later this month.
“More than 100 people applied to be on the task force. After a month of interviews, we will now move forward with an unprecedented, community-focused group,” Vos said in a statement. “The membership represents a diversity of experiences, backgrounds and geography of the state. I want to thank the legislators and community members for agreeing to be part of the task force.”
In September, Steineke said the task force will follow a “fairly aggressive schedule of meeting every two to three weeks.”
Officials say the hope is to have a bipartisan package of bills ready for the next legislative session, which begins in January. Vos will have the final say on any legislation proposed by the task force.
Members of the task force include:
- Rep. Kalan Haywood, D-Milwaukee
- Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Racine
- Rev. Marcus Allen, with Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Madison
- Rev. Yao Yang, with the Cross Church in Wausau
- Tehassi Hill, chairperson of Oneida Nation
- Ricardo Diaz, retired former executive director of United Community Center in Milwaukee
- Rebecca Burrell, activist, entrepreneur and singer/songwriter
- Pastor Jerome Smith of Greater Praise Church of God In Christ in Milwaukee
- Marty Calderon of God Touch Ministry in Milwaukee
- Dr. Jeremiah Holiday, chief academic officer with Milwaukee Public Schools
- Fred Royal, president of Milwaukee NAACP
- Keetra Burnette, a senior director with the United Way of Dane County
- Dr. Eve Hall, president and CEO, Milwaukee Urban League
- Ossie Kendrix, president and CEO, African-American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin
- Theresa Jones, vice president for diversity, inclusion, and equity at Children’s Hospital Wisconsin in Milwaukee
- Damond Boatwright, regional president with SSM Health
- Linda Fair, academic advisor at Blackhawk Technical College
- Veronica King, Gateway Technical College instructor and former Department of Corrections social worker
- Ted Nietzke, CEO of CESA 6 and former West Bend School District superintendent
- Tory Lowe, co-founder and CEO of Justice of Wisconsin
- Pam Holmes, retired Milwaukee police officer and president of the National Black Police Association Wisconsin Chapter
- Tony Gonzalez, founder and co-chairman of Toward One Wausau
- West Allis Police Chief Patrick Mitchell
- Danilo Cardenas, secretary and treasurer of the Milwaukee Police Association
- Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association
- Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman
- Pastor Dannie Evans, with the House of God Church in Janesville and former probation and parole agent
- Rice Lake Police Chief Steven Roux
- Wayne Strong, retired lieutenant with the Madison Police Department
- Kalvin Barrett, law enforcement instructor at Madison College
