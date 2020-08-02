Legislative veteran, school board president face off in Senate District 16 primary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A four-term veteran of the state Assembly and the president of a local school board will face off in the Aug. 11 Democratic primary to represent Wisconsin’s 16th Senate District, a deep blue district that covers parts of Madison’s North and East sides, as well as Monona, Fitchburg, Stoughton and Sun Prairie.

Monona Grove School Board president Andrew McKinney and Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, are vying for the Democratic nomination. Current office holder Sen. Mark Miller, D-Madison, is retiring in January.

The winner of the August Democratic primary will go on to face Republican Scott Barker, a firefighter from Sun Prairie, in the November election. Because the district is heavily Democratic — Hillary Clinton won 71% of the vote in 2016 — the winner of the Aug. 11 primary is almost certain to win the seat.

McKinney, who is African American, came to Wisconsin with his mother in high school to escape the pollution and limited opportunities in his low-income neighborhood in Gary, Indiana. Upon moving to the Madison area, he and his family had to live with his cousins after not being able to find stable housing.

After a brief attempt at higher education at Madison College, McKinney spent more than six years in the Army, with tours in South Korea and Saudi Arabia, before a medical discharge.