Legislative task force seeking to address Wisconsin racial disparities to meet Wednesday

Represented among the membership of the panel that's helmed by Stubbs and Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, are faith and community leaders, activists, school officials, health care specialists, law enforcement officers and more.

While the 32-member panel is large, Steineke, said in a Wedge Issues podcast interview last month that level of membership is "necessary in order to get everybody's voices at the table and the experts in that particular field of what we're looking at to be part of the solution."

But while four lawmakers from the Assembly are on the task force (including Democrat Kalan Haywood, of Milwaukee, and Republican Robert Wittke, of Racine), no state senators are.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stubbs said she had wanted to have that chamber represented, but noted "that's not where we are right now."

Instead, she said the co-chairs would update Senate leadership about their progress and recommendations, opportunities where those offices could ask specific questions about the panel's plans.