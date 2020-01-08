Legislative task force proposes water quality initiatives

Studies have shown two of the compounds, PFOA and PFOS, may increase people’s risk of cancer and affect cholesterol levels, childhood behavior, the immune system and the ability to get pregnant.

The bills would prioritize addressing nitrate contamination of private wells, often caused by manure, by providing an additional $1 million for grants to replace or treat contaminated wells and making it easier to receive a grant for nitrate contamination. The package would also address nitrate contamination by providing another $1 million to give up to $50,000 grants to farmers to promote agriculture that optimizes the use of nitrogen or reduces its use.

The bill would also fund a position in the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to expand the use of grazing rotations among different fields to maximize production and reduce sediment runoff.

Water qualify has increasingly become an important statewide issue. In October, a number of environmental and social justice groups called on lawmakers to pass the CLEAR Act, which would require the Department of Natural Resources to establish and enforce standards for PFAS.