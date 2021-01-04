Legislative session begins with multiple COVID-19 relief packages

The 2021-22 Legislative session commenced with a flurry of activity Monday, with Assembly Republicans unveiling an extensive COVID-19 response package that takes aim against mandatory vaccinations and reigns in local health officers from issuing coronavirus restrictions for more than two weeks without other approval.
The package, unveiled as members of the Legislature were inaugurated Monday afternoon, comes after Gov. Tony Evers called on Republican leaders to pass a COVID-19 "compromise bill" that was introduced almost two weeks ago and includes measures both parties seemed to largely agree on. Despite discussing pandemic response measures over the last several weeks, both sides have so far have failed to reach an agreement.
The package Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, put forward Monday offers more than 40 proposals. Besides prohibiting mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and requiring local health officers to seek an extension from their local governing body to impose virus restrictions past 14 days, the package would also establish civil liability for businesses from lawsuits seeking damages for COVID-19 exposure; temporarily relax restrictions for K-12 students seeking open enrollment at another school district; and require two thirds approval by school boards in order for schools to offer virtual instruction.
It also would require the Department of Workforce Development to develop a plan within a month to address the backlog of unemployment insurance claims, and extend until March 14 the suspension of the one-week waiting period for UI benefits.
The bill would also prohibit the Department of Health Services from limiting public gatherings at churches and allow residents at long term care facilities one visitor.
“We can’t allow an unelected bureaucrat to rule over communities like a dictator, picking and choosing what businesses should fail or forcing schools to be virtual," Vos said, in reference to efforts last year by DHS Secretary Andrea Palm to mitigate the coronavirus' spread.
And like the compromise bill proposed by Evers, it would allow the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee to transfer $100 million in certain appropriations for COVID-19 expenses. The bill, like Evers' proposal, also allows the coverage of vaccinations under SeniorCare.
The GOP package also would require the governor to submit to the budget committee any future plans for spending of federal COVID-19 dollars, a proposal Evers has opposed.
The Assembly Committee on Health is set to hear from the public and vote on the bill Tuesday, with a full Assembly vote occurring potentially this week. It's unclear whether the Senate will take up the measures, but Vos said Senate Republicans support the package.
Democratic bills
In a letter sent to lawmakers Monday, Evers asked for "urgent consideration and support of legislation to aid in our state’s continued response to COVID-19." Evers specifically called for a pared down version of pandemic-related bills he unveiled almost two weeks ago — which includes several items both sides have proposed.
"Gov. Evers spent weeks working across the aisle on a bipartisan bill to respond to this pandemic," Evers' spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said in a statement. "It’s disappointing that instead of passing the COVID compromise the governor and Republican leaders worked on together, Republicans now plan to move ahead with their own legislation. Wisconsinites deserve legislators who will put politics aside and work together to do what’s best for the people of our state."
Evers' own "compromise bill" includes Assembly GOP proposals like eliminating the backlog of unemployment claims, expanding call center hours and allowing the Republican-led budget committee authority to transfer up to $100 million for appropriations. Assembly Republicans had originally proposed a $100 million package, compared with a $541 million proposal from Evers in November. The bill also drops some items Republicans have said they would reject, such as suspending the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits, waiving in-person appearance requirements and preventing people from being evicted from their homes.
A second bill proposed by Evers for Republican consideration would extend measures passed back in April to suspend the one-week waiting period and work search requirements for unemployment benefits and a waiver of student assessments. Both Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, expressed a lack of support for both unemployment measures in early December.
Last month, Vos and LeMahieu said, by calling for immediate action, Evers was backing away from ongoing negotiations.
The Legislature last convened on COVID-19-related measures back in April.
“It would be inexplicable after more than 260 days of inaction for any other issue or topic to be taken up by the legislature prior to passing a bill to address COVID-19 — especially one on which we’ve already been able to find common ground," Evers said.
Meanwhile, Senate and Assembly Democrats early Monday unveiled their own $466 million COVID-19 response package that includes Evers' proposals. The package also incorporates provisions of Democrats' "Health Care Heroes Act," which would require hospitals to pay certain health care workers more during a public health emergency and mandate that health care facilities provide at least 15 days of paid medical leave for workers who get COVID-19.
The bill also includes funding for community COVID-19 testing sites and supplies, expansion of state and local contact tracing, hospital surge capacity support and vaccine distribution. It would also pump more funding into initiatives for rental assistance, food security, childcare and legislative assistance to hospitals.
In addition, the package includes a measure Republicans have firmly opposed in previous budget cycles: accepting federal dollars to expand Medicaid in the state, a move that Democrats say would free up more dollars to pay for the COVID-19 response. Democrats have also said the state's more precarious financial situation may sway Republicans who have previously opposed the measure.
"We aren’t doing pie in the sky stuff," said Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh. "We recognize that a lot of the things that we would like to do would require the kind of resources that only the federal government can provide. But we also know that the types of interventions and policies that we’re putting forth here today are needed now."
Hintz said the package is "revenue neutral," meaning it wouldn't require raising new taxes to pay for the programs.
COVID-19 protocols
On top of disagreements over the legislative response to COVID-19, Democrats and Republicans have also been sparring over what protocols will be put in place in the Legislature to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Following the inauguration Monday, Republicans in the Senate and Assembly passed a joint resolution that would open the state Capitol to the public, however, the resolution is unlikely to have any effect, as Evers' Department of Administration controls much of the building.
Cudaback said the governor is reviewing the resolution seeking to open the Capitol, as well as the GOP-authored COVID-19 package unveiled Monday.
As for COVID-19 protocols, Republicans have opted for in-person floor sessions and committee hearings in the Assembly, to the objection of many Democrats who are worried about the spread of COVID-19 and want such proceedings to be conducted virtually.
Vos previously said legislators and staffers would be asked to wear masks during the two-year session that starts Monday but didn't say they would be required.
Assembly Speaker Pro Tem Tyler August, a Republican, sent an email to lawmakers on Dec. 23 saying masks are encouraged but not mandatory. He said freshmen legislators will begin the inauguration ceremony seated in the chamber while returning members will be seated in an adjoining parlor. After the freshmen are sworn in and sign the Assembly's register they will be asked to leave the chamber and the returnees will take their oaths of office in the parlor.
Hintz, who had previously said Democrats might boycott Monday's inauguration ceremony, said on Monday Assembly Democrats were already sworn in virtually by Evers last week and none would attend Monday's inauguration.
"The length of time that you’re in a room with somebody, mask or no mask, the risk of both severity and of getting infected are higher," Hintz said. "The fact that we don't have a guarantee that people are going to be wearing masks makes that even worse."
Some Democrats attended the inauguration ceremony in the Senate on Monday and Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, said for future committee meetings, his Democratic colleagues plan to participate either in person or remotely, something the Senate rules allow.