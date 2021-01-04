Legislative session begins with multiple COVID-19 relief packages

"We aren’t doing pie in the sky stuff," said Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh. "We recognize that a lot of the things that we would like to do would require the kind of resources that only the federal government can provide. But we also know that the types of interventions and policies that we’re putting forth here today are needed now."

Hintz said the package is "revenue neutral," meaning it wouldn't require raising new taxes to pay for the programs.

COVID-19 protocols

On top of disagreements over the legislative response to COVID-19, Democrats and Republicans have also been sparring over what protocols will be put in place in the Legislature to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Following the inauguration Monday, Republicans in the Senate and Assembly passed a joint resolution that would open the state Capitol to the public, however, the resolution is unlikely to have any effect, as Evers' Department of Administration controls much of the building.

Cudaback said the governor is reviewing the resolution seeking to open the Capitol, as well as the GOP-authored COVID-19 package unveiled Monday.