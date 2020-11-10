Legislative Republicans, Democrats elect leaders

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Barca stepped down after many of his members tried to remove him as minority leader at a time when Democratic representation in the Assembly reached their lowest levels in 60 years.

During remarks on Tuesday, Hintz pointed to Democrats flipping Republican suburban seats as signs of encouragement for his party. He said Democrats now need to gear up for the legislative fight over Wisconsin's political maps that could potentially put Democrats in a better position to govern in coming years.

Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton, will again serve as assistant minority leader. Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, was re-elected as Democratic caucus chairperson and Rep. Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield, was re-elected as minority caucus secretary.

Rep. Kalan Haywood, D-Milwaukee, one of the youngest members ever to serve in the Legislature, was selected as minority sergeant at arms.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the Senate, who lost two seats in last week's elections and will come into the next session controlling just 12 of 33 seats, re-elected Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason, as minority leader. In a statement, Bewley said the road ahead will be challenging and pointed to a need for lawmakers to do more to address COVID-19, environmental threats, systemic racism and economic uncertainty.