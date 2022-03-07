Legislative Republicans asks U.S. Supreme Court to take up redistricting case

The GOP-led Legislature on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up Wisconsin's redistricting case after the state's high court last week selected 10-year congressional and legislative maps drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers — boundaries Republicans allege violate a federal law meant to eliminate racial discrimination in voting.

Republican lawmakers also asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the Wisconsin Supreme Court's Thursday ruling, pending a final decision by the federal court. Republicans on Friday asked the state Supreme Court to put its ruling on hold pending the appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

If the U.S. Supreme Court doesn’t take the case, the state’s ruling will remain in place.

The state Legislature in its request for appellate review filed Monday focuses on Evers’ decision to add a seventh majority-Black Assembly district in Milwaukee with the effect of reducing the Black majority in the existing districts. The state’s high court, the Legislature argues, never decided whether the seventh district was required by the Voting Rights Act, referencing the majority opinion Thursday that the justices had “good reasons” to believe they were required.

“There can be no 'good reasons' for maximizing the number of majority-minority districts by dialing down the existing Black population in the existing majority-Black districts to a 50-percent, as the ordered plans indisputably do,” attorney Kevin St. John said last Friday in a motion requesting a stay on the state Supreme Court's decision Thursday.

The state Supreme Court issued an order on Monday allowing all parties in the cause to respond until 11 a.m. Wednesday. The court also ordered that "requests for additional briefing or extensions will be viewed with disfavor," according to court filings.

The appeal to the nation’s highest court is the latest development in the battle over the state’s next decennial maps that began when Evers vetoed GOP-drawn boundaries in mid-November. The governor had championed boundaries drawn by the People’s Maps Commission, but those maps failed to get universal support among legislative Democrats, with some criticizing the boundaries for potentially diminishing Black and Hispanic representation in the Legislature.

Evers ultimately submitted new maps to the court, which reduce, but maintain Republican majorities in the Legislature while likely preventing them from claiming a veto-proof supermajority. Those maps were drawn after the state Supreme Court in November ruled it would follow a "least change" approach from the current maps, which are considered some of the most gerrymandered in the nation.

The state's high court issued a 4-3 ruling last week in favor of Evers' maps.

There's also a separate pending case before the U.S. Supreme Court that was filed by Democrats. Whether the federal court takes up the case likely hinges on whether the maps chosen by the state Supreme Court comply with requirements in federal law, such as the Voting Rights Act.

The Legislature must redraw political lines every decade based on the latest population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2011, Republicans, working in secretive conditions, drew maps that packed Democratic voters into lopsided districts and spread out rural and suburban Republicans into districts with solid, but narrower, majorities. The maps allowed the GOP to hold more than 60% of legislative seats, even when Democrats won all statewide elections in 2018.

This story will be updated.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Alexander Shur | Wisconsin State Journal Alexander Shur covers state government for the Wisconsin State Journal. Follow Alexander Shur | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today