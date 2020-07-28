Legislative fundraising hits new record in Wisconsin

But both Democrats and Republicans alike have taken advantage of the changes in the laws, and Republican advocates of the 2015 rewrite heralded it as providing more transparency and setting more concrete expectations for candidate fundraising. In some cases it was necessary to reflect state and federal Supreme Court rulings that deemed certain limits on campaign spending unconstitutional restraints on free speech.

So far this year, money raised by Republicans and Democrats is relatively close, however, Republicans had more money in the bank. Republican candidates and fundraising committees had about $7.55 million in their accounts, while Democratic candidates and fundraising committees had about $3.76 million in their accounts.

Over the first six months of the year, Republicans raised $3.66 million, slightly more than the Democrats' haul of $3.46 million. The two major Republican campaign committees, the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee and Committee to Elect a Republican Senate, which help support their legislative candidates, raised a combined $1.8 million and had $3.6 million saved. That's a significantly greater haul than the Democratic counterparts, the Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee and State Senate Democratic Committee, which raised a combined $951,241 and had just under $1 million in the bank.