Legislative committee audience gathers in Capitol without masks
Legislative committee audience gathers in Capitol without masks

Committee hearing

People gathered Wednesday in a Capitol overflow room to observe proceedings in the Assembly Committee on Constitution and Ethics, which heard public testimony on bills that would call for a U.S. Constitutional Convention to restrain abuses of power by the federal government; prohibit the government from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations; and prohibit the government from closing places of worship to control pandemics.

Despite declining case rates, the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet abated, though it might not seem that way judging by a maskless crowd gathered to observe Assembly committee proceedings Wednesday on bills that among other things would prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Photos posted on Twitter by Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, show dozens of people gathered in a state Capitol overflow room without wearing masks nor practicing social distancing while observing televised proceedings of the Assembly Committee on Constitution and Ethics. 

Many of the people testifying were anti-vaxxers and came to denounce government efforts to mitigate the pandemic. 

Other photos posted by a WKOW-TV reporter showed dozens more maskless members of the public gathered in the state Capitol rotunda.

"We are nearly a year into this pandemic, and this is what we are seeing in the state capitol today: no masks, no social distancing, and no safety precautions for the staff who have no choice but to be in the building," Agard wrote on Twitter. "This is reckless and dangerous."

Agard, who is not a member of the committee, said she was in the Capitol Wednesday and witnessed the people gathering without masks.

Lawmakers have been at odds for months about mask wearing in committee hearings, with many Republican lawmakers choosing not do so.

The committee was meeting Wednesday to hear public testimony on a resolution calling for a U.S. Constitutional Convention to impose fiscal and other restraints on the federal government; and bills to prohibit the government from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations; prohibit employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations; and prohibit the government from closing places of worship to control disease outbreak during pandemics. 

The Assembly Committee on Constitution and Ethics did not require mask wearing, and a number of members of the committee did not wear masks, despite public health officials repeatedly praising their effectiveness at reducing the rate of COVID-19 spread. 

The committee, however, did appear to make attempts to accommodate social distancing, setting up overflow areas in the Capitol for observers to hear testimony on TV. A spokeswoman for committee chairman Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, said the committee did not mandate mask wearing, but did make efforts to provide enough space for those testifying and observing. 

Many of the people testifying on the resolution and pieces of legislation were anti-vaxxers, and spoke out against government overreach and specifically government or employer mandates of vaccinations and masks. Many of them went further, however, denouncing vaccines themselves. One woman testifying referred to vaccines as "legalized poison." 

Rep. James Edming, R-Glen Flora, joined in the denunciation of vaccines, saying he doesn't believe claims that the newly released COVID-19 vaccines are truly safe. 

"They’re saying 'this is safe, this is safe,'" Edming said. "Well I’m not buying it. I think we should eliminate this vaccine." 

A recent poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that while 67% of Americans plan to get vaccinated or have already done so, 15% are certain they won’t and 17% say probably not. Many expressed doubts about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious-disease scientist, has estimated that somewhere between 70% and 85% of the U.S. population needs to get inoculated to stop the scourge that has killed close to 470,000 Americans. More recently, he said the spread of more contagious variants of the virus increases the need for more people to get their shots — and quickly.

While the development of the vaccines was unusually fast, it was the culmination of many years of research. And the vaccines went through clinical trials involving thousands of people who were monitored for 60 days after their last dose. Studies of other vaccines have found that harmful side effects almost always materialize within 45 days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

