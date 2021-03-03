Legislative committee audience gathers in Capitol without masks

Rep. James Edming, R-Glen Flora, joined in the denunciation of vaccines, saying he doesn't believe claims that the newly released COVID-19 vaccines are truly safe.

"They’re saying 'this is safe, this is safe,'" Edming said. "Well I’m not buying it. I think we should eliminate this vaccine."

A recent poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that while 67% of Americans plan to get vaccinated or have already done so, 15% are certain they won’t and 17% say probably not. Many expressed doubts about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious-disease scientist, has estimated that somewhere between 70% and 85% of the U.S. population needs to get inoculated to stop the scourge that has killed close to 470,000 Americans. More recently, he said the spread of more contagious variants of the virus increases the need for more people to get their shots — and quickly.

While the development of the vaccines was unusually fast, it was the culmination of many years of research. And the vaccines went through clinical trials involving thousands of people who were monitored for 60 days after their last dose. Studies of other vaccines have found that harmful side effects almost always materialize within 45 days.