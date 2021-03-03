Legislative committee audience gathers in Capitol without masks

Despite declining case rates, the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet abated, though it might not seem that way judging by a maskless crowd gathered to observe Assembly committee proceedings Wednesday on bills that among other things would prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Photos posted on Twitter by Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, show dozens of people gathered in a state Capitol overflow room without wearing masks nor practicing social distancing while observing televised proceedings of the Assembly Committee on Constitution and Ethics.
Many of the people testifying were anti-vaxxers and came to denounce government efforts to mitigate the pandemic.
Other photos posted by a WKOW-TV reporter showed dozens more maskless members of the public gathered in the state Capitol rotunda.
"We are nearly a year into this pandemic, and this is what we are seeing in the state capitol today: no masks, no social distancing, and no safety precautions for the staff who have no choice but to be in the building," Agard wrote on Twitter. "This is reckless and dangerous."
Agard, who is not a member of the committee, said she was in the Capitol Wednesday and witnessed the people gathering without masks.
Lawmakers have been at odds for months about mask wearing in committee hearings, with many Republican lawmakers choosing not do so.
The committee was meeting Wednesday to hear public testimony on a resolution calling for a U.S. Constitutional Convention to impose fiscal and other restraints on the federal government; and bills to prohibit the government from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations; prohibit employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations; and prohibit the government from closing places of worship to control disease outbreak during pandemics.
The Assembly Committee on Constitution and Ethics did not require mask wearing, and a number of members of the committee did not wear masks, despite public health officials repeatedly praising their effectiveness at reducing the rate of COVID-19 spread.
The committee, however, did appear to make attempts to accommodate social distancing, setting up overflow areas in the Capitol for observers to hear testimony on TV. A spokeswoman for committee chairman Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, said the committee did not mandate mask wearing, but did make efforts to provide enough space for those testifying and observing.
Many of the people testifying on the resolution and pieces of legislation were anti-vaxxers, and spoke out against government overreach and specifically government or employer mandates of vaccinations and masks. Many of them went further, however, denouncing vaccines themselves. One woman testifying referred to vaccines as "legalized poison."
Rep. James Edming, R-Glen Flora, joined in the denunciation of vaccines, saying he doesn't believe claims that the newly released COVID-19 vaccines are truly safe.
"They’re saying 'this is safe, this is safe,'" Edming said. "Well I’m not buying it. I think we should eliminate this vaccine."
A recent poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that while 67% of Americans plan to get vaccinated or have already done so, 15% are certain they won’t and 17% say probably not. Many expressed doubts about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious-disease scientist, has estimated that somewhere between 70% and 85% of the U.S. population needs to get inoculated to stop the scourge that has killed close to 470,000 Americans. More recently, he said the spread of more contagious variants of the virus increases the need for more people to get their shots — and quickly.
While the development of the vaccines was unusually fast, it was the culmination of many years of research. And the vaccines went through clinical trials involving thousands of people who were monitored for 60 days after their last dose. Studies of other vaccines have found that harmful side effects almost always materialize within 45 days.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Familiar formula
7-29 from 3. Getting rocked in the paint on defense and on the boards.— Jessica Garvey (@j_garvey1213) March 3, 2021
Similar to how we lost all of our other games since the new year. Super disappointing. Again.
Not as easy as it looks
Andrew, you don't pay enough attention to college basketball outside the Big Ten.— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) March 3, 2021
Gotta be good at something
This team has done precious little well, let alone consistently, of late. Disappointing it’s fan base in big games continues to be the exception.— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) March 3, 2021
At a loss
Alot of this is coaching. Team is unmotivated and sends to have no clear plan on offense even after a timeout. I have no clue what's up with Gard or the team anymore— Kevin Sime (@fireandiceforme) March 3, 2021
At least you're not alone
March 3, 2021
Not cutting it anymore
They the same team as the first half of last year. They went on a roll when they played perfect basketball. Too many mistakes/bad decisions. Potter tried hard but not a great basketball mind on both sides of the ball. Walls contributions are overrated. Could live with Davis misq— Joe Devine (@joedevine87) March 3, 2021
Longing for passion
On a night like this, I miss Bo Ryan screaming and yelling at the refs over these calls. Felt like 50 calls in the 2nd half. I miss that part of Bo.— John G (@John_G_16) March 3, 2021
Plenty of blame to go around
EXACTLY! That we have such problems defending an unskilled freshman C (Edey) w/o changing our defense (fronting him, doubling, preventing entry pass) shows coaching problems that are even MORE obvious on offense and have been for half the season.— Travis Oleszczuk (@TravisOle) March 3, 2021
What could've been
They are clearly an average team in a strong conference. Expected more from them this season with almost everyone coming back.— Madtown Alum (@madtownalum) March 3, 2021
We're here for you
March 3, 2021
Sliver of daylight
Same story...poor shooting. 24% from 3 and many were good, open looks. You MUST shoot if you lack athleticism. This team does have better chance vs non-big ten team.— tyler (@schoeningtyler) March 3, 2021
They're baaaaaack
March 3, 2021
Stretch stumble
Five players in double figures. Energy was good. Free throws were falling. Shooting was not great but better than some games of late. (So many missed open threes!)— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) March 3, 2021
But the key: For a senior-heavy team, we just make awful decisions down the stretch.
It’s maddening.
Those were the days
The Badgers have shot 36.6% from the field (112 of 306) in their last five games. Dick Bennett's offenses were never this hard to watch.— Bill Pfeiffer (@billt209) March 3, 2021
Low-flow offense
Just happened to watch Wisconsin beat Duke in Big Ten/ACC Challenge in 2009. Miss Bo’s swing offense. This team has absolutely no offensive flow. Endless passing at the top of the circle with no clean shots.— Ben Deutsch (@KOnocomment) March 3, 2021
Standing out from the crowd
Weakest badger team mentally and physically in last 20 years and it’s not even close, period.— David Thiel (@GMHowiesLAX) March 3, 2021
Looking for a new look
Not sure why they had posts play behind Edey all night. He was catching 4 feet from the rim. Front him and pressure guards to make perfect entry pass. Change it up.— Paul Whitt (@pwhitt) March 3, 2021
Staying the course
I love our big guys, Reuvers and Potter, but they have just had a down year or all of a sudden the bigs at every other school just became dominate. No real star or leader on the team as well.— JD (@JDistheLIQUOR) March 3, 2021
A mixed bag
Positives... team played hard, crashed the O glass, and I continue to make bank betting against UW. Negatives... tough night for the “experience matters” and pro-Gard crowd. Terrible execution at the end. Also, B10 refs just love to become part of the story. SO many fouls.— Mark Wolfgram (@markwwolfgram) March 3, 2021
Textbook example
I haven’t watched the last two games, and it has been so much less stressful. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.— Chad Steinmetz (@CSteiny24) March 3, 2021
Straight to the point
Bad coaching by Gard.— Jim Gahn 😷 (@Jim_Gahn) March 3, 2021
If only
Should’ve won by ~50 points. Overall shooting is atrocious. When the threes aren’t hitting they need to go inside. Wahl is showing more aggressiveness which is promising.— Melissa (@melissa_at_home) March 3, 2021
OK, we get it
Yeah and the other one was too strong, and the other one shot too well, and the other one was too fast— Brian Roe (@BrianRoeComedy) March 3, 2021
It's a vicious cycle
March 3, 2021
Something's not adding up
The youngest team in the Big Ten outplayed the oldest team in the Big Ten. Maybe the coaching was the difference? Coaching = recruiting + gameplan + situational adjustments.— Steven Smith (@SteveSUWbba) March 3, 2021
Are we done yet?
March 3, 2021
Mastering the art of defeat
Nothing worse that bad and boring. We’re crushing each.— Ron N. (@RonFiki) March 3, 2021
The sooner you accept it ...
we're a hockey school now - at any rate, this team continues to play horribly.— Rex (@Sheild92) March 3, 2021
One? Is it one?
How many top 25 teams have a guy shooting 22% from two in the starting lineup?— Nathan Cravey (@njcravey) March 3, 2021
Don't know what you've got (Till it's gone)
brevin pritzl was always there to hit a big shot when needed. would be really nice to have him right now.— Braylan Bigler (@BiglerBraylan) March 3, 2021