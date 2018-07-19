A Madison City Council committee recommended a state legislative aide fill the council’s vacant Far East Side 16th District seat, and seven people applied to fill the vacancy in the West Side’s 19th District.
The council’s Executive Committee is recommending Michael Tierney, who is currently a legislative aide to Democratic state Reps. Lisa Subeck and Mark Spreitzer, over four other applicants to represent the district that covers an area east of Stoughton Road and south of Interstate 90. Denise DeMarb resigned as the district’s representative on June 30 because she moved out of the district.
Tierney, 53, has worked in various positions at the state Capitol since 1995 and said he will not run for the seat when it is up for election April 2.
“I feel that with my knowledge of the district and experience working with individuals and businesses within the district that I could help fill the roll until such time a person can be elected,” Tierney said.
The council will vote whether to formally appoint Tierney to the seat on Tuesday.
The other applicants for the seat are Dennis Anderson, Dylan Crye, Michael Ellestad and Cody Lundquist.
In the 19th District — which had been represented by Mark Clear — John Beard, Keith Furman, Benjamin Gutsch, Susan Hamblin, Jason Iverson, Allison Martinson and Noel Radomski submitted applications to represent an area north and east of the Beltline to Lake Mendota.
Clear has said he resigned to take a position as chief operating officer of 360 Networks — a telecommunication company for the hospital industry — that would leave him with insufficient time to serve the city.
The Executive Committee will review the candidates Monday at 6:30 p.m. in room 354 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. All seven will be scored on a set of questions, with the top three scorers then scored on a second set of questions.
Beard, a public relations manager at Focus on Energy and former WKOW anchor and assistant news director, said in his application that his goals as a council member would be to help small business owners and quell in-fighting between the board and the mayor’s office.
“Local government needs to lead the way because state and federal governments have often been deadlocked by politics,” Beard said. “We can’t do that without putting petty difference aside and going to work like grown-ups.”
Furman, who was previously the chief technology and strategy officer at a health care startup before selling his ownership stake, said he would work to include residents in development plans for the city and district, explore ways to reduce transportation concerns, and be present at local neighborhood and condo association meetings.
“Ald. Clear’s remaining term isn’t very long, but during the next few months I hope to continue to be a voice for my district and a conduit for information from the city to our residents,” Furman said in his application.
Gutsch, a logistics analyst at wholesale construction supply company First Supply, said he wants to focus on local business and policing.
“By prioritizing workforce development, supporting our area business community and practicing good community policing, we will continue to cultivate a safe and attractive space for families to grow,” Gutsch said.
Hamblin, a retired Madison school teacher, served five terms on the council from 1991 to 2001. She said with her experience, she would be able to begin work with little orientation time.
“I have a reputation for always doing my ‘homework,’ studying the issues and weighing the long-term implications of decisions,” Hamblin said. “I am a proven leader with demonstrated commitment, diligence and integrity.”
Iverson, director of relationship development at Applied Tech, said he would seek input on community needs and concerns before deciding his priorities.
“Once entrenched (in the position), I would be able to identify and state goals and achievements that are important to District 19 and the city of Madison, as well as how I intend to approach stated objectives,” Iverson said.
Martinson, a program manager for the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland Council and co-founder of nonpartisan political data analytics company 1myVote, said she would work to connect residents with basic-needs services, child and adult enrichment, and parks and outdoor spaces.
“Targeting our resident-focused spaces is an excellent way to encourage active citizenship, especially as we approach city planning initiatives like the Neighborhood Association Conference and the adoption of the comprehensive plan,” Martinson said.
Radomski, managing director and associate researcher at the UW-Madison Wisconsin Center for the Advancement of Postsecondary Education, served one term as the 19th District council member from 2005 to 2007. He said his experience on the council and with his neighborhood association and condo association board makes him a strong candidate.
“I strongly believe that I can hit the ground running in August, especially as we move into the capital and operating budget cycle,” Radomski said.
Beard and Gutsch said they would run for election in April, while Furman, Iverson and Radomski said they have not decided whether they would seek election.
Martinson said she has not made plans to seek election but didn’t discount the prospect in her application, and Hamblin said she would not seek election in the spring.
[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect a correction. In the original, one of John Beard's jobs at his former job at WKOW-TV was incorrect. In addition to working as an anchor at the station, he also served as an assistant news director.]