Legal costs top $800K for former utility regulator in power line bias case

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission has spent more than $800,000 to defend a former utility regulator over accusations of bias since state attorneys cut ties amid revelations he’d traded encrypted messages with utility executives.

Records released to the Wisconsin State Journal show the PSC has authorized 10 payments totaling nearly $806,000 to an attorney representing former Commissioner Mike Huebsch, who is a defendant in legal challenges to two PSC decisions.

The invoices span an eight-month period between July and February when Huebsch fended off efforts to question him and inspect his cellphone for messages, a fight that eventually landed in the state Supreme Court.

Under state law, legal expenses are assessed to the utilities involved, in this case American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative, which don’t serve retail customers but charge transmission rates that ultimately affect electricity costs.

Almost all the fees stem from challenges to the 2019 approval of a $492 million power line between Dubuque and Middleton known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek.

In an effort to stop the project, two conservation groups -- along with Dane County and other local governments -- sued the PSC in state and federal courts, claiming among other things that Huebsch’s vote was tainted by his service on an advisory board for the regional grid operator, which supported the line.

Opponents later discovered Huebsch had traded text messages with utility executives while the case was before the PSC and, after leaving the commission, applied to lead one of the utilities that received the construction permit, though he didn’t get the job.

Huebsch, a former state legislator who served in Gov. Scott Walker’s cabinet before joining the PSC in 2015, says the messages were purely personal exchanges with old friends and that he never discussed PSC business outside of official proceedings.

The Supreme Court is now considering whether such relationships create an appearance of bias that could invalidate the permit.

Through his attorney, Huebsch blamed the plaintiffs for running up the tab on utility customers who will ultimately absorb the costs of defending the PSC’s decisions.

“The best outcome for ratepayers in Wisconsin and across the country would be for this unfounded ‘bias’ claim to be dismissed as soon as possible,” Huebsch said. “Every dime they have had to pay until now—including for the co-owners’ numerous law firms and PSC legal staff—is because of the plaintiffs and their choices.”

Huebsch said if the Supreme Court doesn’t throw out the bias claim, ratepayers will end up paying to litigate an “untold number of copy-cat ‘bias’ lawsuits.”

Howard Learner, executive director of the Environmental Law and Policy Center, which is representing the conservation groups at no charge, said it “shocks the conscience” for the PSC to be paying a private attorney for a former state official.

“Holy moly. That is a staggering number,” Learner said when informed of the amount. “That is just an open wallet.”

Wisconsin law requires the government to provide legal representation or pay “reasonable attorney fees and costs” to defend officials for actions taken while carrying out their official duties.

According to court records, the PSC notified Huebsch on June 24 that it would no longer represent him in three state and federal cases and advised him to hire an outside attorney.

The commission did not provide any explanation other than to say “his interests and those of the Commission ‘may be adverse’ in light of new information it had not yet reviewed.”

That was four days before the utilities notified the courts and the PSC that they had discovered Huebsch had used the encrypted messaging app Signal to communicate with utility executives while the permit application was before the PSC.

PSC spokesperson Matthew Sweeney said the commission “has unique obligations and could have different interests and duties relating to transparency than former Commissioner Huebsch would have in his capacity as a private citizen,” which could have created a conflict of interest for PSC attorneys.

Huebsch then hired attorney Ryan Walsh, who argued Huebsch’s case before the Supreme Court and is representing him in the federal lawsuit as well as a separate state court challenge to the PSC’s approval of Dairyland Power Cooperative’s plans to build a $700 natural gas plant in Superior.

Huebsch voted to approve Dairyland’s application in January 2020, just days after announcing plans to step down. In April of that year, two months after he left the commission, Huebsch applied to be CEO of Dairyland, though there is no indication he was seriously considered for the position.

The challenge to the Dairyland permit is on hold pending the Supreme Court’s ruling on the bias claims in the Cardinal-Hickory Creek case.

A federal judge last year ruled the power line cannot cross a Mississippi River wildlife refuge because of problems with the environmental review but did not address the conflict-of-interest charges.

That case is now under appeal as the utilities continue work on other parts of the line, which they say is needed to deliver wind and solar energy to Madison and other population centers to the east.

