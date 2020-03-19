Leave the reusable bags at home: Dos and don'ts for hitting the grocery store during COVID-19

Metcalfe’s, Hy-Vee, Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores are also using designated special shopping hours for those who are at higher risk for illness. At Metcalfe’s and Hy-Vee, the reserved time is from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market locations will have 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. reserved beginning March 20.

“We are asking the public to be respectful of this time,” Metcalfe said.

Rhodes-Conway said those who are food insecure may be more affected during the pandemic. She recognized the Madison Metropolitan School District for offering meals to students who qualify at pick-up sites. Also, senior meal programs are being delivered instead of picked up in person.

“This is an unprecedented situation for our community, for our state for our country and for the whole world,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I am absolutely confident that we will get through this together."

