The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate on Wednesday referred to her Democratic opponent as "Princess Painkiller" — a dig at her handling of a complaint about how a veterans hospital dubbed "Candyland" dispensed painkillers, but directed at someone whose mother battled a prescription drug addiction.
State Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield, tweeted the nickname for U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, along with a cartoon image of the senator. Baldwin's campaign manager Scott Spector called the tweet "despicable."
Baldwin has spoken openly this year about her mother's mental health issues and drug addiction that led to Baldwin being raised by her grandparents.
Vukmir called Baldwin "Princess Painkiller" in the tweet and said she "failed our vets at the VA when 'Candyland' was running amok."
"Candyland" was the nickname given to the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Vukmir has said Baldwin was slow to respond to a whistleblower report of the over-prescription of drugs there.
A Marquette University Law School Poll released Wednesday showed Baldwin with an 11-point lead over Vukmir.