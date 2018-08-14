Buoyed by a strong showing in suburban Milwaukee, State Sen. Leah Vukmir defeated fellow Republican Kevin Nicholson to capture the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Tuesday's primary election.
As of 9:45 p.m., the Associated Press called the race for Vukmir. With 65 percent of precincts reporting, she led Nicholson 53 percent to 41 percent.
Vukmir now advances to a general-election matchup with incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin. It is the first time in Wisconsin history that both major parties have nominated women candidates in a U.S. Senate race.
Vukmir, in a statement, said her win shows "there’s no substitute for the grassroots."
“Voters sent a clear message that we want to take our Wisconsin Way, our economic miracle, and our strong conservative victories to Washington and help President Trump make America great again. That’s exactly what I intend to do," Vukmir said.
Vukmir added that Baldwin "has been a disaster (for) our state."
Baldwin said in a statement that “Wisconsinites want someone who will be in their corner and stand up to powerful special interests in Washington, not a bought-and-paid-for Senator."
“Leah Vukmir has a long record of putting her corporate special interest backers ahead of hardworking Wisconsin families," Baldwin said.
Vukmir, R-Brookfield, used a tried-and-true template to win statewide GOP primaries. Past successful candidates have dominated suburban Milwaukee, where the largest concentration of Wisconsin GOP voters reside and where turnout typically is strong. Examples include Ted Cruz in the 2016 presidential primary and Gov. Scott Walker in the 2010 gubernatorial primary.
Nicholson, R-Delafield, meanwhile, banked on an outsider message that worked well for two other Republicans in Wisconsin in 2016: Trump and Sen. Ron Johnson of Oshkosh. Nicholson also has enjoyed massive support from outside groups, many of them funded by Illinois businessman Richard Uihlein.
The GOP race has turned increasingly negative of late, with much of the sparring over who has been more loyal to President Donald Trump. Nicholson and his allies have attacked Vukmir’s March 2016 pronouncement that Trump is “offensive to everyone,” while Vukmir and her allies have hit Nicholson for his past as a onetime Democratic supporter of abortion rights.
Recent polls showed the race to be very close. They also showed a geographic divide, with Vukmir leading in southeastern Wisconsin and Nicholson carrying most of the rest of the state.
Nicholson and Vukmir have few ideological differences -- both want to repeal Obamacare, support Trump's tariffs, want to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, call for dramatic changes to federal retiree and health care programs, and staunchly oppose abortion rights and new gun restrictions. Nicholson favors the legalization of marijuana for medical use only; Vukmir does not.
With so few issue differences between the candidates, the focus has been on their biographical contrasts -- and on who gives Republicans the best chance to unseat Baldwin.
Vukmir casts herself as an activist-mom-turned-lawmaker who, after joining the state Legislature, helped Gov. Scott Walker enact some of the state’s most historic conservative reforms.
Nicholson, a political newcomer, stressed his service as a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and his business background as a management consultant.
Wisconsin's Republican establishment was strongly behind Vukmir. She has endorsements from U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, of Janesville; Congressmen Sean Duffy, of Wausau, Glen Grothman, of Glenbeulah, and Jim Sensenbrenner, of Menomonee Falls; former Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus; among others.
Officially, Walker did not endorse in the race. But he is a longtime ally of Vukmir in the state Capitol and repeatedly has appeared in public with her during the campaign. Walker’s son Alex works for Vukmir’s campaign, and Walker’s wife, Tonette, has publicly endorsed Vukmir.
Nicholson had endorsements from Sens. Ted Cruz, of Texas, and Mike Lee, of Utah, and U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton, among others. He also enjoyed a rich vein of financial support from Uihlein, who has given more than $15 million this cycle to fund a constellation of five super PACs that have spent heavily to support Nicholson, either primarily or exclusively, and attack Baldwin. Such super PACs may not work directly with Nicholson or his campaign but can run ads promoting him or bashing his opponents.