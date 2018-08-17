President Donald Trump has offered to campaign in Wisconsin for Republican U.S. Senate nominee Leah Vukmir, who said she welcomes his presence in her bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
Trump made the offer during a congratulatory phone call to Vukmir after her win in Tuesday’s GOP primary, Vukmir told the Wisconsin State Journal Friday.
Part of the discussion on the call revolved around Trump offering support to Vukmir, including coming to Wisconsin to campaign with her, she said.
“He did make that offer and we would love to have him come here,” said Vukmir, R-Brookfield.
No date or location has been agreed to yet, she added.
“That’s all in the works,” Vukmir said.
The disclosure emphasizes that Vukmir is eager to campaign alongside Trump, whose narrow win in Wisconsin in 2016 was key to his Electoral College victory. Most Republicans here and nationally continue to view Trump favorably.
Still, for the last year or more, Trump’s overall popularity in Wisconsin has been lukewarm at best. Polls have pegged Trump’s Wisconsin approval in the high 30s to mid 40s, with disapproval consistently topping 50 percent.
But Vukmir said she doesn’t fear that Trump will hurt her prospects against Baldwin, of Madison.
“It’s not something that I’m seeing as I’m out on the campaign trail,” Vukmir said. “Especially in the northern part of the state, his popularity is very strong.”
Trump’s campaign could not immediately be reached Friday to discuss his plans for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race.
Trump last visited the Badger State in June, when he went to Mount Pleasant for the groundbreaking of the Foxconn electronics campus there.
Trump tweeted Wednesday to congratulate Vukmir for beating fellow Republican Kevin Nicholson in the primary — and to say she has his “complete and total endorsement” against Baldwin.
“You beat a very tough and good competitor and will make a fantastic Senator after winning in November against someone who has done very little,” Trump tweeted.