Lead author of bill to expand expungement eligibility 'hopeful that this is our time' to pass it

A leading author of a bipartisan push to expand expungement eligibility for nonviolent crimes in Wisconsin is hopeful that after past efforts to enact the legislation failed, the current session "is our time" to get it done.
First introduced two sessions ago, the bill — from Rep. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, and Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee — has never made it to the Senate floor for a vote. But now, Steffen said, "the stars are starting to align" for the effort.
"Certainly in the business of politics, timing is incredibly important," Steffen said. "I think the timing for this expungement legislation is going to be this session."
The current version of the bill would expand the number of people who could seek to have a crime expunged from their record, but it would not change the type of low-level convictions, which currently includes a misdemeanor or Class H or I felony, that are eligible for expungement.
Wisconsin's expungement law, found to be one of the strictest in the Midwest, only allows an individual convicted of a nonviolent, low-level crime can only have their record expunged at the time of sentencing. Current practices also only allow those who are under 25 at the time of committing the crime to be eligible. The bill would nix that age limit.
The legislation is set to receive a public hearing before the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard, who chairs the body and is a co-sponsor of the legislation, wasn't available for an interview.
But fellow committee member and bill backer, Democratic Sen. Kelda Roys, of Madison, said Monday the legislation would begin to help the state shift its approach toward incarceration and enact a "long overdue" change.
Though she said she would've liked to see the legislation go further, she called the bill "a real bipartisan triumph" that would positively affect thousands of Wisconsinites. An estimated 1.4 million individuals in the state have criminal records.
"I don't think that we can let the perfect be the enemy of the good when people's lives are on the line here," she said.
Supporters of the legislation range from business groups like the National Federation of Independent Business and Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce to Americans for Prosperity and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.
Many of those groups see expungement as, in part, a way to help employers overcome the state's worker shortage — a reality Steffen and Roys said could be thrown into sharper relief as businesses work to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.
Among the new groups registered in support of the bill this session are ones that represent law enforcement: the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association, Wisconsin Professional Police Association and Milwaukee Police Association.
Steffen said that backing, which he characterized as "stronger and broader" compared to prior sessions, is crucial because in the past lawmakers had expressed concerns about the lack of public support from law enforcement.
Beyond that, Steffen said he and other bill leaders have spent the last few years working with lawmakers and outside groups to craft a bill everyone could agree to.
"We have been very flexible during this process to strengthening parts and adjusting language where necessary to ensure that we were able to secure additional support while never compromising the end goal of the initiative, which is to give people these opportunities to get back into the workforce," he said.
Under the bill, individuals are limited to a single expungement, and they are only able to attempt to expunge a given crime twice. After they have completed their sentence, assuming the judge didn't order their record expunged on sentencing, the individual would file a petition with the court. If it's denied, the person would have to wait two years to file another and pay $100 fee to the county for the second attempt.
The bill would also direct that the local district attorney, upon receiving a petition, "make a reasonable attempt to notify the (crime) victim," if there is one, allowing the victim to appear at the hearing, waive the hearing requirement or provide written statements in response to the petition.
If someone's record is expunged, the crime isn't considered a conviction for employment purposes, according to the bill. The legislation, if approved this session, wouldn't take effect for a year to ensure counties' clerk of courts aren't immediately "overrun with applications," Steffen said.
Given the bill has passed the full Assembly twice before, Steffen said his plan is to let the Senate move ahead with it first in case "anything does change with the language."
While he said he'd "start to have a better idea" about the bill's chances after Thursday's hearing, he said the legislation's backers feel "the numbers are more in our favor this time."
The Assembly's Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee held a hearing on the bill last month. In both chambers, the Republican caucuses don't typically bring bills to the floor unless there's enough support among members of the GOP to pass legislation without relying on Democratic votes.