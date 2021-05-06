Lead author of bill to expand expungement eligibility 'hopeful that this is our time' to pass it

Among the new groups registered in support of the bill this session are ones that represent law enforcement: the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association, Wisconsin Professional Police Association and Milwaukee Police Association.

Steffen said that backing, which he characterized as "stronger and broader" compared to prior sessions, is crucial because in the past lawmakers had expressed concerns about the lack of public support from law enforcement.

Beyond that, Steffen said he and other bill leaders have spent the last few years working with lawmakers and outside groups to craft a bill everyone could agree to.

"We have been very flexible during this process to strengthening parts and adjusting language where necessary to ensure that we were able to secure additional support while never compromising the end goal of the initiative, which is to give people these opportunities to get back into the workforce," he said.