Lawsuit seeks to remove Wisconsin 'Marsy's Law' amendment from spring ballots

In Wisconsin, if a court were to rule in Wisconsin Justice Initiative's favor, the Legislature would again need to pass the Marsy's Law joint resolution at least once, said Dennis Grzezinski, an attorney for the plaintiffs.

The amendment passed both session of the Legislature with broad bipartisan support, though it has raised concerns from some prosecutors and defense attorneys who say it could adversely affect the criminal justice process and includes provisions that may be unconstitutional.

Currently, the language that would appear before voters reads as follows: "Shall section 9m of article I of the constitution, which gives certain rights to crime victims, be amended to give crime victims additional rights, to require that the rights of crime victims be protected with equal force to the protections afforded the accused while leaving the federal constitutional rights of the accused intact, and to allow crime victims to enforce their rights in court?"

