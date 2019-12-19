Lawsuit seeks to keep crime victim's rights amendment off April ballot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montana voters passed a Marsy's Law in 2016 that the state Supreme Court later overturned, citing flaws in how it was written. One of the claims in the lawsuit makes similar accusations about the Wisconsin ballot language.

In Wisconsin, when the Legislature proposes a constitutional amendment, it submits a paragraph to appear on the ballot explaining what the amendment would do. The lawsuit claims that the paragraph lawmakers submitted for the crime victims amendment failed to adequately explain the new and expanded rights it would extend.

Because the Legislature did not fully explain the amendment, it would be unlawful to place it on the ballot for a vote, the lawsuit said.

"Voters are being asked to vote on a single sentence that doesn't remotely begin to describe what Marsy's Law is and what it does,'' said Craig Johnson, board president of the Wisconsin Justice Initiative, in a statement. "It may sound reasonable. But the question masks a proposed amendment twice the length of the U.S. Bill of Rights."

Jendusa-Nicolai defended the ballot language wording, noting that it was written by nonpartisan attorneys employed by the Legislature.