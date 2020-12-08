Lawsuit rundown: Legal challenges to Wisconsin's presidential election pile up

A month after Election Day, the long-shot litigation brought by President Donald Trump and his allies seeking to overturn the presidential results are in various stages.
Now, a series of election-related lawsuits are working their way through the courts in Wisconsin, a state President-elect Joe Biden won by nearly 21,000 votes, less than 1 percentage point.
A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has refused to take up the three challenges filed directly to the panel, sending the plaintiffs back to the lower courts they sought to bypass.
Meanwhile, Trump has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to have the Republican Legislature pick the state's presidential electors. Further, a federal suit filed by a former Trump attorney was plagued by blunders, such as the initial listing of a former southwestern Wisconsin Republican congressional candidate as a plaintiff in the case — even though, as he noted on Twitter last week, he hadn't given permission to use his name.
And a new lawsuit, filed Tuesday by Texas' Republican attorney general in the U.S. Supreme Court, targets the election results in four battleground states that Biden won: Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Here's a brief rundown of the efforts to flip Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes through the legal system:
State challenges
Three separate lawsuits filed directly to the Wisconsin Supreme Court encountered a roadblock when justices last week declined to take original action in the challenges, denying the plaintiffs an immediate opportunity to make their case with the bench.
Perhaps the most notable case was the one brought by Trump and his campaign seeking to invalidate some 220,000 votes in two heavily Democratic counties (Dane and Milwaukee), accounting for many of the same absentee ballots targeted by the campaign's recount challenges.
In that case, like the two others, conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn sided with the court's three liberal justices to refuse to hear it immediately. But he focused solely on procedure in his concurrence, not addressing the merits of the arguments.
The campaign then appealed the recounts in circuit court in both Dane and Milwaukee counties, leading state Supreme Court Chief Justice Pat Roggensack to consolidate them and appoint a Racine County reserve judge to hear the case.
Reserve Judge Stephen Simanek has planned a hearing for Thursday or Friday, which blows past one of the federal election-related deadlines facing states: Tuesday's "safe harbor" date that requires states to wrap up their election certifications and court challenges.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that every state — aside from Wisconsin — appears to have met that deadline. The Electoral College then meets Dec. 14 to make its election results official, and the votes are sent to Congress for counting on Jan. 6.
Citing legal experts, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Tuesday the "safe harbor" deadline isn't a firm one. Rather, it's "beneficial for states to meet it because it binds Congress to accept those electoral votes on Jan. 6, even if there is an objection to them." Still, the chances of tossing a state's electoral votes due to an objection in both the House and the Senate "is slim to none."
In other state-level lawsuits, the Supreme Court after denying the petition in the Trump lawsuit last week went on to decline to hear a case brought by a Chippewa Falls resident that challenged the use of ballot drop boxes as a vehicle for returning absentee votes.
They also rejected action over a third suit, brought by the conservative Wisconsin Voter Alliance, that targeted nearly 100,000 voters who the group claimed illegally identified themselves as being "indefinitely confined" and therefore not subject to the state's voter ID requirement.
Federal challenges
Trump last week asked a federal court to allow Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Legislature to pick the state's presidential electors, citing a host of measures in place in the lead-up to the November election that increased the potential for absentee ballot fraud in the state.
That legal maneuver was part of a broader string of lawsuits around the country aiming to tip the election Trump lost in his favor. In other states, the Trump campaign's claims of fraud or irregularities have been shot down by courts.
A hearing is scheduled for Thursday. U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig, a Trump appointee, seemed skeptical of the case in an initial hearing last week. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Ludwig questioned whether it should be before him and called the suit "really bizarre" because of its ask to "remand" the case to the Legislature.
Separately, another federal court lawsuit has been brought by former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell, though it was rife with inaccuracies (including a request for video footage of vote counting in the TCF Center, which is located in Detroit). A teleconference in the suit was scheduled for Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton mounted a legal challenge against Wisconsin and three other states, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the state's Electoral College votes for Biden (totaling 62) and claiming the changes they made surrounding election policies in response to the COVID crisis were unlawful.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, referred to a 1967 Green Bay Packers victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Twitter, saying Paxton "is as likely to change the outcome of the Ice Bowl as it is to overturn the will of Wisconsin voters in the 2020 presidential election."
"I feel sorry for Texans that their tax dollars are being wasted on such a genuinely embarrassing lawsuit," he added.
The U.S. Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority.
