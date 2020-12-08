Lawsuit rundown: Legal challenges to Wisconsin's presidential election pile up

That legal maneuver was part of a broader string of lawsuits around the country aiming to tip the election Trump lost in his favor. In other states, the Trump campaign's claims of fraud or irregularities have been shot down by courts.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday. U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig, a Trump appointee, seemed skeptical of the case in an initial hearing last week. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Ludwig questioned whether it should be before him and called the suit "really bizarre" because of its ask to "remand" the case to the Legislature.

Separately, another federal court lawsuit has been brought by former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell, though it was rife with inaccuracies (including a request for video footage of vote counting in the TCF Center, which is located in Detroit). A teleconference in the suit was scheduled for Tuesday.