Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin Republicans who posed as electors for Donald Trump

A handful of Democrats, including two official presidential electors, have filed a lawsuit against the 10 Republicans who signed paperwork attempting to hand Wisconsin's Electoral College votes to President Donald Trump, alleging that, by doing so, the individuals played a role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by attorneys with liberal law firm Law Forward in Dane County Circuit Court and alleges that the 10 Republicans and the two attorneys who advised them broke several criminal and civil laws when they met at the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign official-looking documents purporting that Trump had won the state.

"Defendants' actions helped lay the foundation for a nationwide scheme to override the results of the 2020 election, thereby setting an anti-democratic precedent that jeopardizes all future elections inside and outside the State," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit seeks a $2,000 fine for each Republican elector and two attorneys who advised them, as well as up to $200,000 each in punitive damages to go to the plaintiffs. Plaintiffs in the case include lawfully elected Wisconsin electors Khary Penebaker and Mary Arnold, as well as Bonnie Joseph, who is listed in court documents as someone who "objects to Defendants' unlawful interference in Wisconsin's participation in the Electoral College."

"Wisconsin law recognizes the propriety of punitive damages where both the plaintiff and society have significant interests in deterring the defendant's conduct, regardless of the lack of measurable harm that results," Mandell wrote.

The lawsuit follows a March decision by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission to unanimously deny a complaint filed by Law Forward's Jeffrey Mandell that sought sanctions against the 10 Republicans, including Republican commissioner Robert Spindell, who signed the official-looking documents. The lawsuit also lists Boston-area lawyer Kenneth Chesebro and Jim Troupis, who has represented Trump in Wisconsin.

The meeting of Republicans occurred following advice from attorneys with close ties to Trump. Documents have underscored efforts by those in Trump's inner circle to circumvent the Electoral College process in several states, including Wisconsin, following the 2020 election, despite recounts and court decisions affirming that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the battleground state by almost 21,000 votes.

The Republicans have said the meeting occurred based on advice from attorneys and was done to preserve their legal options amid litigation surrounding the election.

The meeting took place on the same day that the Democratic slate of Wisconsin electors convened in the Capitol building to deliver the state's 10 electoral votes to President-elect Biden. It also occurred after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Biden had won the election and a month after Wisconsin county clerks canvassed the presidential election results.

"The actions of the fraudulent electors were thus a necessary predicate for the subsequent efforts by Trump and his supporters to intervene at the Capitol," Mandell wrote in the lawsuit.

Spindell said in March the documents were signed following legal guidance from the Republican Party of Wisconsin and Trump campaign, and doing so was necessary "to preserve Trump's record and the (Party's) position in these many federal and state cases swirling around (Wisconsin) at the time.

Law Forward also filed a complaint with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office and another with the Office of Lawyer Regulation, the agency that handles complaints against lawyers, against former chair of the state Republican Party Andrew Hitt, who also signed the paperwork. The U.S. Department of Justice is also looking into the matter.

Others to sign the documents in Wisconsin — who are listed in the lawsuit — include former chair of the state Republican Party Andrew Hitt; 8th Congressional District GOP chair Kelly Ruh; 1st Congressional District GOP vice chair Carol Brunner; Dane County Republican Party chair Scott Grabins; La Crosse County Republican Party chair Bill Feehan; 5th Congressional District GOP chair Kathy Kiernan; 6th Congressional District GOP chair Darryl Carlson; 1st Congressional District GOP vice chair Pam Travis; and Mary Buestrin, vice chair of the Midwest region for the Republican National Committee.

Hitt and Ruh were subpoenaed earlier this year by the U.S. House committee investigating the insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol. The committee subpoenaed individuals in six other states where similar documents were signed.

The committee is examining whether Republicans were trying to present Pence with conflicting slates of electors so that he could have thrown the election to a House vote that would have handed the election to Trump, something Pence refused to do.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.