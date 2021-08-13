Lawsuit challenges Wisconsin's political maps one day after release of Census data

A group of voters, aided by a nationally recognized Democratic attorney, have filed a major lawsuit that asks a federal court to invalidate Wisconsin's current political maps and draw new ones if the Legislature and governor don't agree on a plan on time.
The lawsuit was filed in the federal District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on Friday against the Wisconsin Elections Commission on behalf of six voters. Marc Elias, a prominent Democratic elections attorney, is representing the voters in the lawsuit.
The major legal action comes just one day after the U.S. Census Bureau released the detailed population information that will aid lawmakers in drawing Wisconsin's next decennial legislative and congressional districts.
Specifically, the lawsuit contends that Wisconsin's Assembly, state Senate districts and congressional districts are in violation of the U.S. Constitutional one person, one vote principle due to population shifts that Thursday's U.S. Census data proved have occurred in Wisconsin over the past 10 years. Due to those shifts, Wisconsin's legislative and congressional districts no longer have the same amount of people living in them, a requirement under the law.
Friday's lawsuit comes at the earliest possible time, since lawmakers aren't able to draw constitutional districts until the release of the Census data, which was delayed four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It typically takes months after the release of the data for the Legislature to pass a set of political maps, which the governor would then need to sign or veto.
Plaintiffs contend that, because of Wisconsin's divided government, with the Legislature controlled by Republicans and governorship controlled by a Democrat, the chances of a set of maps passing is slim.
"There is no reasonable prospect that Wisconsin's political branches will reach consensus to enact lawful legislative and congressional district plans in time to be used in the upcoming 2022 election," the lawsuit states. "In the last four decades, each time Wisconsin's political branches were split along partisan lines, federal judicial intervention was necessary to implement new state legislative plans."
