Lawsuit challenges Wisconsin's political maps one day after release of 2020 Census data

A group of voters, aided by a nationally recognized Democratic attorney, is asking a federal court to invalidate Wisconsin's current political maps and draw new ones if the Legislature and governor don't agree on a plan on time.
The lawsuit was filed in the federal District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on Friday against the Wisconsin Elections Commission on behalf of six voters. Marc Elias, a prominent Democratic elections attorney, is representing the voters in the lawsuit.
The legal action comes just one day after the U.S. Census Bureau released the detailed population information that will aid lawmakers in drawing Wisconsin's next decennial legislative and congressional districts.
Specifically, the lawsuit contends that Wisconsin's Assembly, Senate and congressional districts are in violation of the U.S. Constitution's one person, one vote principle due to population shifts that have occurred in Wisconsin over the past 10 years, according to U.S. Census data released Thursday. Because of those shifts, districts no longer have the same number of people living in them, a requirement under the law.
Friday's lawsuit comes at the earliest possible time because lawmakers aren't able to draw districts until the release of the census data, which was delayed four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It typically takes months after the release of the data for the Legislature to pass a set of political maps, which the governor would then need to sign or veto.
Plaintiffs contend that, because the Legislature is controlled by Republicans and the governor is a Democrat, the chances of a set of maps passing is slim.
"There is no reasonable prospect that Wisconsin's political branches will reach consensus to enact lawful legislative and congressional district plans in time to be used in the upcoming 2022 election," the lawsuit states. "In the last four decades, each time Wisconsin's political branches were split along partisan lines, federal judicial intervention was necessary to implement new state legislative plans."
The Democrats are asking the court to "prepare itself to intervene" in the state's redistricting process by establishing its jurisdiction now, and setting up a schedule for maps to be passed, after which time the court would assume control if the political branches don't reach a consensus.
The plaintiffs in the case are Lisa Hunter, Jacob Zabel and Jennifer Oh, all of Dane County; John Persa, of Waukesha County; Geraldine Schertz, of Shawano County; and Kathleen Qualheim, of Shawano County. The plaintiffs all reside in legislative districts that are now overpopulated, according to census data, which plaintiffs say violates their constitutional rights.
Spokespersons for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, didn't respond to requests for comment.
On the horizon
Wisconsin's population grew by just under 4% over the past decade. More lawsuits are expected to be filed over the state's political maps as the Legislature kicks into high gear to draw political lines for the next 10 years.
Growth in and around Madison will force those districts to get smaller, said Joe Handrick, a former Republican lawmaker who worked with Republicans on redistricting in 2011. Population losses in Milwaukee, another Democratic stronghold, will require those districts to grow and push out from the city, he said.
There are 12 districts between Madison and Milwaukee, the “turbulence zone” that will see the most dramatic changes, Handrick said. Changes in the rest of the state should be relatively minor by comparison, he said. In those 12 districts, 10 of the seats are held by Republicans and two by Democrats.
The growth in the Madison area's 2nd Congressional District, represented by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, likely means he will lose some constituents to neighboring congressional districts, one held by retiring Democratic Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, and the other by Republican Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville. President Joe Biden won Pocan’s district by 40 points last year.
Pocan said he suspects Republicans will try to counter the addition of Democratic areas to both of those districts by shifting the lines elsewhere to include more GOP-friendly territory, but the options are limited. Former President Donald Trump carried both the 1st and 3rd congressional districts by single digits.
Shifts in population
Under law and constitutional principles, congressional districts are required to be as close in population as practicable. State legislative districts are also required to be "substantially" equal in population.
As expected, the 2020 Census data show every congressional and legislative district in Wisconsin is at least somewhat over or under populated now. That's calculated by comparing each district's 2020 population with the new ideal district population, which is found by dividing the state's population by the total number of applicable districts.
Two of Wisconsin's eight congressional districts are now significantly overpopulated, according to the Democrats' analysis of the 2020 Census count: the strongly Democratic 2nd Congressional District, which covers Madison and Dane County, as well as much of southern Wisconsin, including Iowa, Lafayette, Sauk, and Green counties, and parts of Richland and Rock counties; and the Republican 8th Congressional District, in northeastern Wisconsin, covering Green Bay and Brown County, as well as Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano and Waupaca counties, and part of Winnebago County.
In part due to Dane County's population growth being the fastest in the state, the 2nd Congressional District grew the most, by 78,519 people, for a 2020 population of 789,393, which is 52,679 more people than the 2020 ideal congressional district population of 736,715, or a 7.15% deviation.
The 8th Congressional District grew by 41,094 over the past decade, for a 2020 population of 751,967, which is 15,253 more than the ideal 2020 population, or a 2.07% deviation.
The overpopulation of the 2nd and 8th districts means they will need to shrink geographically.
The rest of Wisconsin's congressional districts will need to expand in order to increase their populations. The 4th Congressional District, which covers Democratic Milwaukee County, shrank by 15,478 people over the past 10 years and now has 41,319 fewer people than 2020's ideal congressional district population, or a negative 5.61% deviation.
Wisconsin's 1st, 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th districts are all underpopulated, with deviations from the ideal congressional district population of negative 0.56% to negative 1.26%.
Legislative areas
All of Wisconsin's 99 Assembly Districts and 33 state Senate districts will likely need to be redrawn in order to reflect shifts in population, and the fact that the ideal Assembly and Senate district population has increased due to the state's population growth.
The state Assembly district that, according to the 2020 Census figures, is most overpopulated is the 76th Assembly District, which covers Madison's isthmus. The 76th District is now home to 71,685 people, up from 57,617 in 2010. The district now has 12,152 more people than the 2020 ideal Assembly district population, a 20.41% deviation.
Other Assembly districts that had significant population growth and are now overpopulated are the Madison area's 78th and 79th Assembly districts, which have deviations of 12.78% and 17.13%, respectively; and the 5th Assembly District, north of Appleton and covering Kaukauna, which has a 13.26% deviation.
The Assembly district that is the most underpopulated, according to 2020 Census data, is the 10th Assembly District, covering parts of the north side of Milwaukee, and the village of Shorewood. The district lost 4,800 residents over the past 10 years, and now has 6,905 fewer people than the ideal 2020 Assembly district population, a -11.6% deviation.
Also significantly underpopulated is the 18th Assembly District, covering parts of Milwaukee's west side. The district lost 4,493 residents over the decade, and now has 6,546 fewer residents than the ideal population, a -11% deviation.
In the state Senate, the most overpopulated district is the 26th Senate District, covering most of Madison. The district gained 29,223 residents over the decade and now has 23,221 more residents than the ideal district population, a 13% deviation.
The most underpopulated district is the 6th Senate District, covering Milwaukee's north and west side neighborhoods. It lost 10,223 residents, and now has 16,529 fewer residents than the ideal, a -9.25% deviation.