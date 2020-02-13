Lawmakers scrap wedding barn regulations in bill to extend bar time during Dem convention

WILL in its written testimony noted this session's language "tries to limit the proposal's anticompetitive impact but it comes up short." It alleged that because "private event" was undefined, the language could have affected, for example, a Super Bowl, birthday or retirement party.

The amendment also nixed a part of the bill that would have allowed wineries to stay open until midnight, rather than their current closing time of 9 p.m., aligning them with other "Class B" license-holders. The legislation as introduced would have also allowed certain wineries to be eligible for extended closing hours during the DNC.

While the original bill draft had sought to extend bar hours in more than a dozen southern and southeastern Wisconsin counties, the current version of the legislation would allow all parts of the state to be eligible for the lengthened hours, though municipalities could choose not to participate.

Milwaukee Rep. Christine Sinicki, a Democrat, said she had "reservations" about allowing establishments throughout Wisconsin to stay open extra hours, noting that outstate the extended time could be conducive to drunken driving.

Still, she supported the amendment and the bill, calling it "a compromise."