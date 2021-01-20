Lawmakers propose bipartisan bills to ban police chokeholds, increase use of force transparency

“I have long been an advocate for police reform and the move to more community policing,” Taylor said. “These bills are a strong step forward."

An eighth bill proposed by Wanggaard but not included in the bipartisan package would reduce state funds to any municipality that decreases funding for the hiring, training and retention of officers.

Funds would be reduced by the amount that police funding is cut, unless those funds are transferred to another local unit of government for the intended purpose of sharing law enforcement responsibilities. Any state aid dollars cut from a municipality would be redistributed to other communities that do not reduce their law enforcement budgets.

While the use of chokeholds is not explicitly banned in Wisconsin, training standards call for officers not to use them, Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, said last summer. WPPA is not opposed to a statewide ban, he added.