Wisconsin's Republican-dominated legislative budget committee on Tuesday approved two of the five scientist positions Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' proposed to restore science in environmental policy, but took no action on his proposal to increase regulation of farm pollution.
Republican leaders minimized their differences with Evers, but the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau said the GOP cut the governor's clean water plans by half with millions of dollars less to be spent.
Evers had proposed adding five Department of Natural Resources scientist positions that had been cut by Republicans in 2015 because the GOP opposed their research on climate change and pollution.
The Joint Finance Committee declined to vote on adding farm pollution regulators after hearing opposition from a lobby group representing the state's largest dairy operations, saying they would discuss it later as part of the state agriculture department budget.
However, Democrats pointed out that the DNR is the only state agency authorized to enforce federal water standards.
"Dairies of all sizes have been (devastated) by low milk prices and tariffs in recent years," Wisconsin Dairy Alliance president Cindy Leitner said in a press release. "Now is not the time to nearly double the current $345 annual CAFO permit fee or implement a massive new five-year renewal fee on CAFOs."
Unlike other polluters, concentrated animal feeding operations don't pay fees adequate to cover DNR costs of writing and enforcing pollution permits designed to keep millions of tons of manure from tainting drinking water, lakes and streams.
That has meant the costs have been picked up by other taxpayers, and the DNR hasn't kept up with the growing number of CAFOs.
