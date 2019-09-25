Rather than propose legislation to see that the state's text-based suicide prevention program receives money already approved in the budget, lawmakers now say they will request the state finance committee release those funds.
Members of the bipartisan Assembly Speaker’s Task Force on Suicide Prevention unveiled recommendations during a Wednesday press conference. In addition to funding for grants, coalitions and programs geared toward suicide prevention, the task force also recommended the Joint Committee on Finance to direct the Department of Health Services to release $110,000 annually to the Center for Suicide Awareness for the center's HOPELINE program.
"We are redesigning how that money is actually released. It will be up to DHS to actually make HOPELINE the grantor, which we would certainly expect," task force chairwoman Rep. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, said.
An exact timeline on when the center could see those funds was not provided.
A draft of the task force's recommendations provided Tuesday to the Wisconsin State Journal would have recommended legislation to release the funds, but center executive director Barb Bigalke said such a process would take months.
The center was approved for $220,000 in the biennial budget, but Bigalke told the State Journal the organization has yet to see those funds.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers agreed on the funding, and the Republican-controlled budget-writing committee can release the funds at any time.
However, committee members have held off, saying they wanted to first see the task force's recommendations.
Other recommendations from the task force include an appropriation of $250,000 annually to carry out suicide prevention tasks and add two new full-time positions at DHS, including a director of suicide prevention. Grants also have been recommended to provide assistance to farmers and members of law enforcement, as well as service providers and coalitions.