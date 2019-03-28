A bipartisan group of lawmakers is planning to introduce a bill that would delay the closure of the embattled Lincoln Hills youth prison by six months to accommodate counties that need more time to build replacement facilities.
The bill is intended to provide a fix to a sweeping law passed last year to overhaul the state's juvenile corrections system after years of documented abuses against both juvenile offenders and staff.
The law currently requires Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, located in northern Wisconsin, to close by Jan. 1, 2021, when the youth would be transferred to new county-run facilities or state-run “Type 1” facilities.
Lawmakers are now seriously reconsidering that timeline after some counties tasked with building the new facilities complained it wasn't sufficient to accommodate a potentially drawn-out construction process.
A new bill introduced Thursday by Reps. Michael Schraa, R-Oshkosh, Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, David Bown, D-Milwaukee and Sens. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine and Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, would push the January 2021 deadline for closing Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake and constructing replacement facilities to July 1, 2021. It would also provide several technical changes to ease the transition process and how juveniles will move between facilities.
"Why not ensure that it's done right and it works?" Goyke said. "[It's] not very sexy, probably not going to go on anybody's re-election literature, but a bill that is necessary to make sure this new system works."
The plan diverges from that of Gov. Tony Evers, who in his budget proposed the state indefinitely delay the closure of Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake until the completion of the state and county-run facilities.
Evers also wants to provide an increase of $194 million, or $274 million total, for building and renovating state and county-run juvenile detention centers.
Thursday's bill doesn't address the question of funding, which will be debated in the state budget process later this year.
It also doesn't transfer responsibility for developing facility programming from the Department of Corrections to the Department of Children and Families, as the lawmakers had originally envisioned.
Schraa and Goyke Thursday said they may introduce another bill this session that would do so.