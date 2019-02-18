Lawmakers are considering a bill to delay the closure of the state's embattled juvenile prisons by at least six months and to shift responsibility for developing programming at state-run juvenile facilities.
Under bipartisan legislation passed last year, the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, located in northern Wisconsin, are slated to close by Jan. 1, 2021, when the youth would be transferred to new county-run facilities or state-run "Type 1" facilities.
Lawmakers are working on changes that would push back that deadline to July 2021 or even September of that year if the state needs more time to construct its facilities.
Lawmakers are also pushing to shift responsibility for developing programming for the new state-run facilities from the Department of Corrections to the Department of Children and Families.
Rep. Michael Schraa, R-Oshkosh, who was one of the chief architects of the legislation closing Lincoln Hills, said the timeline extension is meant to accommodate counties responsible for building the handful of new juvenile facilities across the state.
"We've been working with the (Wisconsin) Counties Association for the last couple months just knowing we needed a fix," Schraa said.
He said giving DCF responsibility over programming makes sense because the department is better suited to the task. He said lawmakers may look at budget increases for the department to accommodate the additional workload.
The timeline under the draft legislation is not guaranteed. Evers has previously said he wants to delay the closure of Lincoln Hills by two years, according to the Associated Press.
A spokeswoman for Evers didn't respond to a request seeking comment Monday, but a spokesman for Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, who is working on the draft legislation, said that continues to be Evers' position.
Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, who had a significant role in crafting the Lincoln Hills legislation last year, said some of the governor's concerns may stem from a potentially longer construction process for the state compared to counties.
'Unacceptable'
Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, another architect of the law closing Lincoln Hills, said she reluctantly agreed to a timeline extension, but that moving the closure of Lincoln Hills back two years, as the governor has suggested, is "unacceptable."
"If anything, we should be figuring out what to do to move the young people to other places, because keeping them where they are is not an option," Taylor said.
Her remarks come a month after a prison monitor designated under a federal lawsuit found officials at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake are noncompliant with an order directing they make inmate cells suicide-resistant and only partially compliant with an order mandating the reduced use of pepper spray on inmates, among other shortcomings.
On Monday, Evers said he doesn't have a position on transferring responsibility for Type 1 programming to DCF.
Taylor said she fully supports giving DCF responsibility over programming at state-run facilities.
Counties considering building their own facilities, otherwise known as secure residential care centers for children and youth, include Milwaukee, Dane, Racine, La Crosse and Brown. Wisconsin is slated to build one or more Type 1 facilities. One could be located in Milwaukee County, although the official location has not yet been announced.
Schraa said lawmakers during the budget process may request an additional $40 million to $60 million on top of the roughly $80 million already allocated to address the construction and operation of state and county facilities.
Bill gets support
Counties Association lobbyist Sarah Diedrick-Kasdorf previously told the Wisconsin State Journal her organization had hoped to push back the timeline for counties to build their facilities given that the timeline prescribed under current law would require counties to submit their design proposals by the end of March. State guidelines on the design, construction, repair and maintenance of the facilities were finalized and required to be submitted to former Gov. Scott Walker by Dec. 17.
Diedrick-Kasdorf on Monday said the WCA is pleased with the draft legislation.
"The bill that is currently in drafting is going to make a lot of the changes that will make our counties more comfortable with moving forward with grant applications," she said, and several of the proposals in the draft legislation came from the counties themselves.
Goyke, who told the State Journal in December he would support timeline extensions for counties on a case-by-case basis, now says he supports an across-the-board extension given the concerns he's heard.