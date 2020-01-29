Lawmakers call $10 million plan to safeguard Wisconsin water a starting point to build on

Still, Novak noted new projections showing Wisconsin is expected to see $452 million more in the state's general fund by mid-2021 than previously thought "may help us a bit" in passing the package through both chambers.

"Some of the senators are concerned about finances and stuff but I think the new revenue estimates will give us a little more leverage," the Dodgeville Republican said, adding he has "allies" in the Senate in both parties on the issue.

Novak, who chaired the task force, and Shankland, the vice-chair, spoke about the bills at a Wisconsin Water Alliance event in Madison Wednesday. While they touted the legislation, they both stressed more needs to be done, including action on lead and emerging contaminants such as PFAS, in future years.

"I don’t think that our work ends this session," said Shankland, D-Stevens Point. "I certainly think it needs to continue."