Law firm wants to prevent groups from returning large numbers of absentee ballots in Wisconsin

The request filed Monday is for the commission to clarify that only the voter may request an absentee ballot and that person then must place the ballot in the mail or return it in person, meaning a third party group could not do it for the voter.

Commission spokesman Reid Magney had no immediate comment on the request.

Twenty-seven states allow voters to designate someone else to return their ballot, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Wisconsin is one of 13 states that is silent on the issue, according to NCSL.

Rick Esenberg, president of the law firm that is also seeking to purge about 130,000 registrations of voters who have moved, said that Wisconsin's law is not as clear as it should be, making clarification by the commission important.

"This type of thing is ripe with the potential for abuse," Esenberg said Monday. "It's not an unreasonable expectation, and it's one I think is important to ensure, not only that our elections are conducted fairly, but we have confidence they are conducted fairly."

Esenberg said stopping the practice is not a partisan issue. He noted a North Carolina congressional election in 2018 that was overturned due to ballot harvesting by Republicans. Both parties do this in states that permit it.