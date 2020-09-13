Law enforcement, open records advocates differ on Marsy's Law interpretation

Schmidt said the more limited briefings, which have been provided voluntarily by the department for years, are an effort to comply with Marsy’s Law and ease time it takes staff to redact victim’s information once included in briefings.

“It becomes very burdensome for us to do that so really at the end of the day, the easiest way for me to put out information to the public so you know what’s going on, is to give you a very sanitized version of what we do everyday,” Schmidt said.

Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, said such public records shouldn’t be protected by the amendment.

“I have to believe that the sheriff is over-interpreting the constitutional change,” Lueders said. “It can’t possibly be that you can no longer identify a crime victim or even a business that has been victimized by crime. If someone shoots me, I want my name in the paper.”

But Schmidt said the department could face penalties or even litigation if it releases information protected by Marsy’s Law.