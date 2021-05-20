Law enforcement announces charges for serial sex assaults uncovered by backlogged evidence

Attorney General Josh Kaul and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley on Thursday announced charges in a sexual assault case that was aided by backlogged evidence tested through a Department of Justice initiative.
The criminal complaint Graveley filed accuses defendant Matthew Crockett, 46, of Racine, of first degree sexual assault, second degree sexual assault and two counts of false imprisonment for alleged assaults of two women in 2014 and 2015 in Kenosha.
The complaint also mentions two other alleged assaults that occurred in Racine in 2014 and 2017.
One of those assaults resulted in a pregnancy.
"This case shows why it’s critical for public safety that every sexual assault kit is sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Labs," Kaul said in a statement. "Thank you to the multi-disciplinary team at DOJ that has carefully reviewed cold cases to get justice for survivors and to DA Graveley for prosecuting this case."
The investigation was the result of a joint effort by local, state and federal officials, including from the DOJ's Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory. Multiple previously backlogged sexual assault kits were tested as part of the state DOJ's initiative to test backlogged sexual assault evidence and led to Thursday's charges.
Through the DOJ's review of sexual assault evidence, all four alleged assaults listed above were linked together by the same DNA profile. Law enforcement used genealogical DNA searches to match the DNA profile with DNA evidence recovered from the defendant's trash.
The evidence was part of a DOJ effort begun in 2016 to test sexual assault forensic exams, otherwise known as "sexual assault kits," which can contain evidence that is crucial to finding sexual predators or freeing those wrongly convicted. The thousands of kits remained on hospital and law enforcement shelves in Wisconsin because suspects were already identified and prosecutors thought cases were too weak to continue or victims wouldn’t cooperate.
Both Kaul and his predecessor, Republican Brad Schimel, worked to eliminate a backlog of nearly 7,000 forensic exams in law enforcement and hospital custody across the state that DOJ discovered in 2014.
With federal grant funding, Wisconsin began testing those kits — some dating back to the 1980s — in 2016 and finished in late 2019.
The testing initiative has so far resulted in at least 15 criminal cases filed, 5 of which have resulted in a guilty verdict.
Want your car stolen or home burglarized? Here's how to make thieves' jobs easier
For years, police have warned residents to lock their vehicles and homes to discourage opportunistic young thieves. At times, that advice appears to be falling on deaf ears.
Janesville police said they have seen a recent spree of thefts of vehicles left unlocked with keys inside.
Unlocked doors led to a stolen vehicle and a stolen handgun overnight Thursday into Friday on the Near West Side, Madison police reported.
A spree of thefts from vehicles overnight Sunday into Monday included smashed windows and stolen purses, Madison police reported.
Fitchburg police identify 2 arrested in vehicle theft, interrupted burglary, shots fired in Cross Plains
Fitchburg police have identified the two people arrested in a vehicle theft, interrupted burglary and shots fired incident in Cross Plains early Wednesday morning.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday, two days after fleeing the scene of a Far West Side burglary with others in a stolen vehicle, Madison police reported.
An unlocked SUV with a garage door opener inside of it was stolen from a Southwest Side home, along with several wallets, Madison police reported.
Town of Madison police officers found the stolen vehicle at a 7-Eleven on Park Street and arrested an 18-year-old male occupant, while a male juvenile ran from the vehicle and was not apprehended, police said.
Car left unlocked in driveway leads to theft of 2 vehicles from Southeast Side home, Madison police say
The driveway vehicle was unlocked because it was believed the owner would move the car into the garage, but the car was not moved and thieves opened it, activated the garage door opener, entered the home and stole keys for both the driveway vehicle and an additional car in the garage, police said.
No injuries were reported in the crashes police responded to on Sunday.
3 teen suspects in burglaries, car thefts arrested after purse snatching, crash of stolen car, Madison police say
One of the trio, a 15-year-old from Madison is wanted by several jurisdictions, with Madison police having probable cause to arrest him for burglary while armed and for dropping a handgun outside of Leopold Elementary School on Oct. 22.
Police: Westport homeowners confront burglars who gain entry from garage door opener in unlocked car
The case shows that recent arrests in Dane County and in Sauk County haven’t ended such crimes, as police had warned
"Stolen cars -- when recovered -- often have been damaged and many smell of pot, so on several levels people have been victimized."