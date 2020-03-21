Laundry day during a pandemic: Keep space in laundromats, use hot water

Lessner said he is implementing more stringent cleaning procedures at his facilities. Instead of using soap and water, Lessner said he is using a bleach solution to disinfect all areas of a laundromat that are frequently touched like coin slots and laundry carts.

“There’s a push within the industry to say, ‘Hey, we need to keep laundromats open as a public health service,’” Lessner said.

The Center for Disease Control recommends washing clothes and other linens at the warmest temperature possible. Also, those washing materials that have been in contact with a sick person should wear gloves when handling items.

Dirty laundry should not be shaken as that could disperse the virus through the air. Also, clothes hampers should be cleaned and disinfected.

The Coin Laundry Association, the national trade association for the laundromat industry, provided guidance of heating water to 140 degrees. However, Lessner said that can be dangerous if, like in his facilities, the hot water heater feeds handwashing sinks.

“There's always been a line of how hot water could get without scalding issues,” Lessner said.

Briana Reilly contributed to the report.

