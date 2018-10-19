Once a year, the Latino Health Council holds a day of health workshops and screenings for the Latino community to offer care in a culturally relevant way. They’ve been doing this for so long — over 20 years — that sometimes Dr. Patricia Téllez-Girón, co-chair of the council, wonders if they’re still needed.
But then she meets people like the man who told her he’s been coming to the screenings since they started; without health insurance, this is his one chance to get needed health care.
This year’s event will be held this Saturday, Oct. 20, at Bethel Lutheran Church at 312 Wisconsin Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event is free, with breakfast and lunch provided, and activities for kids.
Latinos face significant health disparities, like an increased risk of heart disease and higher rates of obesity and cervical cancer than white individuals.
“This is often the one time of the year members of the community get in-person, focused information that is targeted to the Latinx community,” Shiva Bidar, a Madison alder and co-chair of the Latino Health Council, said last year. “Education and understanding the issues is always really empowering.”
The theme this year is nutrition, examining the topic through a cultural context “of what foods do we eat and why do we eat them,” motivation to eat right and eating mindfulness, said Téllez-Girón, also an associate professor in the UW Department of Family Medicine and Community Health.
Attendees can get their cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure and eyes checked, and get tested for HIV and talk to doctors. Téllez-Girón will deliver the main talk on heart disease and diabetes, and Bidar will talk about immigration emergency planning services.
For kids, there will be information on topics like nutrition, exercise and dental hygiene, as well as a session on bicycle safety.
About 140 people are registered to attend the event, Téllez-Girón said, and attendees can register the day of the event. She’s impressed by the resilience of the local Latino community in light of recent ICE activity in Madison.
“Among everything that is going on in our community, all the stress that our families have been going through, … (I hear) ‘Life continues and I want to make sure I’m okay for my family physically and mentally,” she said.
Established in 1996, the Latino Health Council has used education, advocacy, counseling and networking to support well-being in the Latino community. They put on several events throughout the year, including the health fair and teen health bash.