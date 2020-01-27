Latest of Dane County land purchases to expand area around oldest schoolhouse in the county

The latest land purchase by Dane County will expand the area surrounding the county's oldest rural elementary school, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Monday.
The county plans to buy 74 acres of land around Halfway Prairie School County Park, in the town of Mazomanie, where the almost two-century-old Halfway Prairie School is located at the junction of Highway F and Highway 19.
Parisi said the county will buy the property using $484,700 from the Dane County Conservation Fund. Parisi included $4 million for the fund in his 2020 budget. The fund is used for purchasing, preserving and developing land for conservation and recreational benefits.
Parisi said the park offers school groups and visitors a unique way to learn about the county's history. He said this purchase will allow the county to "enhance the property's outdoor space" for visitors year-round while ensuring the historic setting is protected.
The Friends of Old Halfway Prairie School, a group that works on the restoration and preservation of the school, keeps the school open and staffed with volunteers. Visitors are welcome inside of the school on holidays and Sunday afternoons from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
The group also works with area school districts to schedule field trips. Parisi said visitors get to experience what a school was like with all grades in one room.
Laura Hicklin, director of the Dane County Land and Resources Department, said the property will continue to serve as a historical site while being updated for park visitors.
"There is great potential for hiking trails and other outdoor recreation opportunities, so we want to preserve its historical significance while also developing the land around the school," Hicklin said.
The purchase will also go towards improving visitor parking and access to the grounds from Highway 19, including better bus parking and accessibility for the disabled.
A resolution to approve the purchase was brought before the County Board at its meeting on Thursday, and Parisi expects the board will approve the resolution soon.
The Halfway Prairie School, a one-room school, operated from 1844 to 1961, and the county took on the school and surrounding land as a county park in 1964. It was named for sitting halfway between Mineral Point and Portage, a popular transportation route for miners at the time.
Today, the schoolhouse still holds student desks, a teacher's desk, chalkboards, a wood stove and a piano. There are also pictures of different classes that attended the school along with books and other historic documents.