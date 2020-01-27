Latest of Dane County land purchases to expand area around oldest schoolhouse in the county

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The group also works with area school districts to schedule field trips. Parisi said visitors get to experience what a school was like with all grades in one room.

Laura Hicklin, director of the Dane County Land and Resources Department, said the property will continue to serve as a historical site while being updated for park visitors.

"There is great potential for hiking trails and other outdoor recreation opportunities, so we want to preserve its historical significance while also developing the land around the school," Hicklin said.

The purchase will also go towards improving visitor parking and access to the grounds from Highway 19, including better bus parking and accessibility for the disabled.

A resolution to approve the purchase was brought before the County Board at its meeting on Thursday, and Parisi expects the board will approve the resolution soon.

The Halfway Prairie School, a one-room school, operated from 1844 to 1961, and the county took on the school and surrounding land as a county park in 1964. It was named for sitting halfway between Mineral Point and Portage, a popular transportation route for miners at the time.

Today, the schoolhouse still holds student desks, a teacher's desk, chalkboards, a wood stove and a piano. There are also pictures of different classes that attended the school along with books and other historic documents.

