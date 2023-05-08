A developer is proposing a 14-story housing project with swimming pool and commercial space as the next step of reshaping still-booming East Washington Avenue.

Willow Partners of Madison hopes to demolish a two-story, 33,790-square-foot building at 702 E. Washington Ave. formerly used by QTI Group and still occupied by the U.S. Postal Service. Preliminary concepts show a 14-story, U-shaped building with 269 apartments, 10,355 square feet of commercial space, and 263 structured parking spaces. The site also includes a vacant property at 734 E. Washington Ave.

The proposal will evolve based on input from city Planning Division staff, Ald. Marsha Rummel, 6th District, the neighborhood and local small businesses, Willow managing partner Christopher Houden Jr. said.

"We own the site currently," he said. "We believe there is an opportunity to contribute to the ongoing renaissance of the East Washington corridor."

The preliminary concepts show a mix of 35 studios, 163 one-bedroom, 59 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units.

"We believe there is depth to absorb this development and others in the pipeline for the city," Houden said. "Economic growth continues, an ode to the city and its development process."

Willow is exploring options to include some lower-cost units, Houden said.

"We will not be requesting any city subsidy for the project," he said.

The preliminary concepts show one level of underground and two levels of above-ground parking, with a lobby, leasing office and 4,300 square feet of first-floor retail space facing East Washington Avenue, with more parking and 6,055 square feet of commercial space on the second floor. The third floor would feature a rooftop deck, an 880-square-foot pool, and 2,965 square feet of amenity space.

"We would like to elevate the community amenities available. This would mean a mixture of retail/restaurant space that all of the surrounding community members can enjoy," Houden said. "The amenity stack would be similar to other market rate developments. Again, the design is highly conceptual, and we will organize the suite of amenities as the community process evolves."

The design is still in progress, but, Houden said, "Conceptually, we want the exterior facade to equal or go beyond the standard for higher-end, market-rate apartment communities."

Willow attended a Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association meeting in late April to introduce the project, and those attending wanted the developer to consider affordable housing and ground-floor amenities with a community focus, Rummel said.

"I've seen the preliminary concept and like the U-shaped building facing East Washington," she said. "I have not seen more-detailed renderings."

Rummel said she asked Willow to consider whether some of the units could be owner-occupied and Houden replied that he is willing to investigate that option.

"I will be holding a neighborhood meeting soon to present details and get feedback," Rummel said.

The existing structure has parts built in 1925 and 1979 and was remodeled in 1998. It includes office and warehouse space and was assessed at $3.5 million for 2023. QTI already has relocated from the space and the Postal Service lease ends in the spring of 2024.

As presented in preliminary plans, the development would first require an ordinance amendment to Urban Design District 8 to adjust the allowable heights because it's currently taller than what that code allows, city principal planner Kevin Firchow said. This would be a separate process from the development, would require review by the Urban Design and Plan commissions, and be decided by the City Council.

The development itself would need Urban Design Commission approval because it's in the Urban Design District, and Plan Commission approval for demolition and conditional uses, Firchow said.

Willow intends to submit formal land use plans to the city in August and hopes to start construction in the spring of 2024, perhaps completing the project in two years, Houden said.

