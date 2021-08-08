Latest cohort graduates from parenting class for fathers in Dane County Jail

While separated from their families inside the Dane County Jail, six men have spent the past seven weeks in a parenting class to help them strengthen their skills as fathers.
The dads, accompanied by a peer for support, celebrated their work at a graduation ceremony Thursday. Jason Natcone, who has a 4-year-old daughter, emphasized that programs like Parenting Inside Out facilitate personal growth and break down barriers.
“This program shows us we’re not alone,” Natcone said.
Research shows that the risk of being incarcerated again and the challenges people face when re-entering the community are greatly reduced among those with strong family connections. Being a father can be a large part of a man’s identity, but that role is often ignored within the incarceration system.
Chelsea Jones, a social worker at the sheriff’s office who facilitates the parenting program, said being seen and identified as fathers instead of inmates can help men build their parenting skills and give them hope to move forward.
“It boosts their confidence to be recognized as a father,” Jones said.
Parenting Inside Out is the only parent-focused curriculum used in jails that has been tested through an experimental study and reviewed by peers. The study was conducted in the mid-2000s and primarily funded through a $2.1 million National Institute of Mental Health grant awarded to an Oregon-based research center.
The study found that, compared to their peers, participants in the program were less likely to be rearrested, more likely to be involved in the lives of their children and less depressed. They also reported more family contact and less substance abuse.
In the Dane County Jail, the men met on Tuesdays and Thursdays for seven weeks to complete a 26-hour curriculum. They learned how to regulate their emotions and ways to communicate with their children.
As a new father, graduate Elijah Carter said Parenting Inside Out was an “eye-opener.” He learned new approaches to parenting, how to manage his emotions and felt the support of his classmates.
Carter’s son turned 1 in July, which he said was “bittersweet.”
“I’m missing out on a bunch of milestones,” Carter said. “It definitely motivates me to do better.”
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett acknowledged the significance of the group’s accomplishments and commended them for taking the opportunity to improve their relationship with their family.
“This graduation is more than just a graduation,” Barrett said. “It is a representation of your hard work and dedication and building relationships with your family and your children.”
Pandemic effect
This is the first cohort to graduate since most programming in the jail was paused in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Because in-person visitation remains suspended, people in jail can only communicate with family members on a tablet.
Before the pandemic, Parenting Inside Out participants were able to visit in-person at the jail with their children through a partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The last cohort to graduate participated in a ceremony two days before institutions began shutting down to curb the spread of the virus. That was also the day those graduates were supposed to have an in-person visit with their family.
“It was rough,” Jones said. “We were all excited about having it and expanding that program and it got shut down.”
Jones and Allison Hoekstra, the family connections social worker at the sheriff’s office, have already started recruiting for the next Parenting Inside Out participants. They hope the program can grow in the future, especially with plans to increase programming space as a part of the $148 million jail project, and to eventually include mothers in the program.
