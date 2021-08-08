Latest cohort graduates from parenting class for fathers in Dane County Jail

“It boosts their confidence to be recognized as a father,” Jones said.

Parenting Inside Out is the only parent-focused curriculum used in jails that has been tested through an experimental study and reviewed by peers. The study was conducted in the mid-2000s and primarily funded through a $2.1 million National Institute of Mental Health grant awarded to an Oregon-based research center.

The study found that, compared to their peers, participants in the program were less likely to be rearrested, more likely to be involved in the lives of their children and less depressed. They also reported more family contact and less substance abuse.

In the Dane County Jail, the men met on Tuesdays and Thursdays for seven weeks to complete a 26-hour curriculum. They learned how to regulate their emotions and ways to communicate with their children.

As a new father, graduate Elijah Carter said Parenting Inside Out was an “eye-opener.” He learned new approaches to parenting, how to manage his emotions and felt the support of his classmates.

Carter’s son turned 1 in July, which he said was “bittersweet.”