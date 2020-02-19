Later bar hours for Democratic National Convention in doubt

Extending bar hours in Wisconsin until 4 a.m. for the week of the Democratic National Convention appears to be in jeopardy, with a Republican leader saying Wednesday that concerns about negative impacts including more drunken drivers on the road has dampened enthusiasm for the move.

The bill allowing for longer bar hours during the four nights of the convention passed an Assembly committee with bipartisan support last week. The full Assembly is scheduled to pass it on Thursday, its last session day of the year. That would put the focus on the Senate, which was not scheduled to vote on it Wednesday and is meeting just one more time in March for the year.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said he's hearing concerns from lawmakers and others about the consequences of later bar hours.

"It's lost a little bit of steam from where it was initially," Fitzgerald told reporters Wednesday.

Fitzgerald said he was concerned about the possibility of someone driving drunk during the later hours and getting into a wreck and the fact that strip clubs could also be able to stay open until 4 a.m. There were also questions about why bar hours would be extended for the Democratic convention and not other events, he said.