Late-night Assembly push targeting PFAS could face roadblocks in Wisconsin Senate

Nygren on the Assembly floor early Friday morning said while the language wasn't the bill he originally proposed that's facing "scare tactics" employed by opponents, it was still "a step forward that will help my constituents" and others across the state.

"I don't want to walk away from this opportunity without providing some answers — maybe not the ones I completely desire — but some answers and certainty for my constituents," he added.

But Democrats, including Rep. Katrina Shankland, countered the language would "kneecap" the Department of Natural Resources' ability to address the issue and instead called for the state to pursue "real PFAS reform."

"This issue isn’t just about Marinette and Peshtigo," said the Stevens Point Democrat, who served as the Water Quality Task Force's vice chair this session. "It came to light there first, but it’s going to be everywhere that we can test for contamination near airports and fire departments and volunteer fire departments and other locations."