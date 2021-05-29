Late Madison activist Jeff Erlanger inspires donations for fully accessible playgrounds

A spinal tumor caused Erlanger to lose the use of his arms and legs as an infant. But his philosophy, later engraved on his tombstone, was simple: “It doesn’t matter what I can’t do ... It’s what I can do. That’s how I try to live my life.”

That attitude impressed Fred Rogers, who invited the young Erlanger to appear on his show, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” in the 1980s. The eight-minute segment became one of Rogers’ favorites and inspired actor Tom Hanks to portray Rogers in the movie, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

Later in life, Erlanger led the charge in bringing accessible taxis to Madison. He graduated from Memorial High School and Edgewood College. A love of politics led him to work for several politicians, including then-U.S. Rep. Tammy Baldwin, former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold and former Dane County Executive Kathleen Falk. He also served on the Economic Development Commission, the Commission on People with Disabilities and the Board of Directors of the Community Living Alliance.

Construction on the two new playgrounds is scheduled to begin in early 2022. The two donations will pay for about one-fourth of each playground’s installation cost.