Late Madison activist Jeff Erlanger inspires donations for fully accessible playgrounds

A Madison civic activist’s legacy representing people with disabilities has helped inspire donations for more fully accessible playgrounds in the city.
One of the new playgrounds for children with physical and developmental disabilities will even bear the activist’s name, Jeff Erlanger.
“Wouldn’t you go out of your way to recognize someone like Jeff?” asked Steve Skolaski, president of the Oscar Rennebohm Foundation. “The answer is yes.”
The Oscar Rennebohm Foundation and the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation each pledged $100,000 to the Madison Parks Foundation to help fill a $400,000 gap in the city Parks Division’s $2.1 million plan to build five fully accessible playgrounds.
The Parks Division has committed $1.7 million to build the playgrounds, but each fully accessible facility costs $420,000 — about four times more than a standard playground installation, said Stephanie Franklin, the Madison Parks Foundation executive director.
The private donation from the Frautschi Foundation will help pay for a playground at Warner Park, which will be named after the Frautschi family. The Oscar Rennebohm Foundation’s gift will go toward an accessible playground at Rennebohm Park and will be named after Erlanger, who died in 2007 at 36.
Both playgrounds will replace existing, less accessible facilities at each of the parks.
A spinal tumor caused Erlanger to lose the use of his arms and legs as an infant. But his philosophy, later engraved on his tombstone, was simple: “It doesn’t matter what I can’t do ... It’s what I can do. That’s how I try to live my life.”
That attitude impressed Fred Rogers, who invited the young Erlanger to appear on his show, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” in the 1980s. The eight-minute segment became one of Rogers’ favorites and inspired actor Tom Hanks to portray Rogers in the movie, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”
Later in life, Erlanger led the charge in bringing accessible taxis to Madison. He graduated from Memorial High School and Edgewood College. A love of politics led him to work for several politicians, including then-U.S. Rep. Tammy Baldwin, former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold and former Dane County Executive Kathleen Falk. He also served on the Economic Development Commission, the Commission on People with Disabilities and the Board of Directors of the Community Living Alliance.
Construction on the two new playgrounds is scheduled to begin in early 2022. The two donations will pay for about one-fourth of each playground’s installation cost.
Madison already has two accessible playgrounds at Brittingham and Elver parks, built in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Franklin said a fifth fully inclusive playground will be built at Reindahl Park between 2024 and 2025.
Franklin said the two existing playgrounds and the three that will be built address mobility challenges and cognitive disabilities with features such as wheelchair-accessible ramps, color-coded equipment and soft rubber surfaces.
The Parks Division plans to diversify the features built at each playground to avoid “cookie cutter” equipment so families can have unique experiences at different locations, Franklin said.
“Children of different abilities can play together side by side and know that everyone is different and everybody has different abilities than the person next to you,” she said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in four Americans are affected by a disability. As Madison leads the nation in the most playgrounds per capita, Franklin said the city must lead the charge for more equitable access to playgrounds that improve the quality of life for all Madisonians.
“It’s incredibly important that we continue to strive for fully accessible areas and embracing inclusiveness,” she said.
“Children of different abilities can play together side by side and know that everyone is different and everybody has different abilities than the person next to you.”
Stephanie Franklin, Madison Parks Foundation executive director