Last year's Wisconsin governor's race shattered spending records

Overall spending in Wisconsin's 2022 governor's race shattered previous records with more than $164 million poured into the race by candidates and outside special interest groups, according to a new analysis.

The nonpartisan Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign spending, reported Tuesday that spending in last year's gubernatorial election topped out at 77% higher than the almost $93.1 million spent in the 2018 governor's race. Spending last year was double the roughly $82 million spent in the 2014 governor's race.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who secured a second term in office by defeating GOP challenger and business executive Tim Michels by more than 3 points, spent about $41.9 million, compared with about $28.5 million spent by Michels, who spent millions of his own funds on his campaign.

In addition to candidate spending, outside groups spent just shy of $86 million, with about $45.9 million spent supporting Evers, while about $39.4 million to support Michels or the other Republicans who ran in the August primary.

Among the top-spending groups, the Democratic Governors Association spent about $26.6 million on attack ads targeting Michels, while the Republican Governors Association spent about $15.3 million targeting Evers.

Other top-spending groups include; A Better Wisconsin Together, which spent about $5.82 million attacking Michels and supporting Evers; Americans for Prosperity, which spent $5.42 million supporting Michels; Fighting for Wisconsin, which spent $4.38 million largely supporting GOP candidate Kevin Nicholson, who dropped out of the race before the primary.

Close 1 of 12 Evers wins Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers acknowledges supporters after having been reelected to a second term during an election night watch party The Orpheum. Evers and his challenger, Tim Michels, were in a close race most of the night Tuesday. Michels conceded after midnight. Evers wins Wisconsin Gov. Tony acknowledges supporters after having been reelected to a second term during an election night watch party The Orpheum in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL Evers wins Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and newly-elected Lt. Gov.-elect Sara Rodriguez greet supporters during an election night watch party The Orpheum in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL Evers wins Supporters of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers listen as he makes remarks during an election night watch party at The Orpheum in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL Evers wins Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers at The Orpheum in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL Evers wins UW-Madison student Madeline Wirtz-Olsen watches election returns on her phone during a watch party for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers at The Orpheum in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL Evers wins Supporters of Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wait for election results Tuesday night at the Orpheum Theater in Madison. With Evers holding a slight lead, the race was too close to call late Tuesday. Evers wins Members of the College Democrats of UW-Madison discuss returns during an election night watch party for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers at The Orpheum in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Pictured clockwise from left are Jimmy Schatz, Talia Sommer, Emmily Kessner-Marks and Gianna Filipponi. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL Photos: Gov. Tony Evers celebrates reelection After a close race, voters reelected Gov. Tony Evers, who defeated Tim Michels. 