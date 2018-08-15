As candidates, voters and reporters anxiously refreshed Dane County’s election results website Tuesday night to learn results of the primary election, they were met with a blank screen and cryptic error message.
The combination of many users accessing the site and a large amount of information being uploaded to it caused technical problems, said county officials.
“The large number of races and candidates leading to large data loads was the main reason the site had issues,” said Jon Hatley, Dane County interim applications manager. “High volume of traffic exacerbated the problem.”
Hatley said the entire data set is loaded each time the page is refreshed. On Tuesday, this came out to about 53,000 rows of data, including all precinct details. That was over 20,000 more rows than the county has seen in previous elections.
The site received about 2,500 unique hits between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Hatley said. He did not have statistics from other primary elections to compare.
And he ruled out hacking.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said the office was operating normally and was able to record results. However, the problem occurred when posting the results to the county’s website, which is the main way the public can easily access the results.
“Normally we have a constant flow of results coming in and loaded up. It’s stressful when the website isn’t working,” McDonell said. “I also worry if the candidates are sitting and want to know what’s happening.”
Over the years, as the technology on county clerk websites across the state has become more and more advanced, observers have flooded them on election nights to engage in amateur and professional political analysis.
The Dane County clerk’s office collects the results from voting machines, which are tallied through an accumulation server. That produces a file, which is put on a thumb drive. That file is then loaded onto the county’s network and server.
"The results were being loaded as normal," McDonell said. "The site just couldn’t push them out."
Because the “show has to go on,” McDonell posted photos of election returns to his Facebook page.
“You never know how long it’s going to take to restore the site,” McDonell said. “That was the quickest and easiest way to get the results out.”
Hatley said the county’s information technology department is hoping to make changes before the Nov. 6 general election that would include refreshing only the aggregated data on a schedule and using an application programming interface call to display precinct details.
This would mean that all the data available today would still be accessible but not all of it would be loaded during the refresh.