Langdon student apartments developer to appeal Plan Commission denial

In order to win an appeal at the City Council level, Core Spaces will need to have 14 out of 20 votes.

Ald. Patrick Heck, who represents a district adjacent to the Langon Street neighborhood, said that it is most likely the appeal will be heard as an agenda item in the future, possibly not until October.

The appeal will be handled just like any other City Council meeting agenda item. Those wishing to speak on the proposal will each receive three minutes to testify. At previous Urban Design and Plan Commission meetings, dozens of residents have spoken in favor of or against the proposal.

A Core Spaces executive said the entire process to date has been frustrating and that the firm has not received clear messaging from the city.

“We are frustrated with the process,” said Rodney King, senior vice president of development at Core Spaces. “We firmly believe we met all of the conditional use standards, therefore, we have filed an appeal to the Common Council. The development team spent a lot of time working with the neighborhood association and its steering committee. We worked with the staff and the alder. We were confident that we addressed every reasonable concern that was raised by these groups."