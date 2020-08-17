Langdon student apartments developer to appeal Plan Commission denial

Core Spaces, the development team behind the proposed Hub 2 apartment building on Langdon Street, has decided to appeal the Plan Commission's July decision to deny its application for conditional use and bring its proposal before the Madison City Council.
The Plan Commission voted 7-1 last month to deny the proposed project, citing a failure to make substantial changes during the application process to address community concerns, Urban Design recommendations and Plan Commission feedback.
Hub 2 was projected to be a 7-story, 373-bed student apartment building with a green roof and rooftop deck as well as 20 stalls worth of underground parking. Core's proposal represented a redesigned rendering of the project based on concerns about the size of the building and its relation to the historical buildings that surround it in the area.
However, those efforts were derailed in part by accusations from a downtown steering committee, made up of residents who live near Langdon Street, that the development team was attempting to sway public sentiment by offering students special perks for signing a petition in support of the project.
The public back-and-forth concerning the project led to the creation of the Campus Neighborhood Association earlier this year in hopes that students would be able to gain a more powerful voice in assessing projects proposed for neighborhoods near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.
In order to win an appeal at the City Council level, Core Spaces will need to have 14 out of 20 votes.
Ald. Patrick Heck, who represents a district adjacent to the Langon Street neighborhood, said that it is most likely the appeal will be heard as an agenda item in the future, possibly not until October.
The appeal will be handled just like any other City Council meeting agenda item. Those wishing to speak on the proposal will each receive three minutes to testify. At previous Urban Design and Plan Commission meetings, dozens of residents have spoken in favor of or against the proposal.
A Core Spaces executive said the entire process to date has been frustrating and that the firm has not received clear messaging from the city.
“We are frustrated with the process,” said Rodney King, senior vice president of development at Core Spaces. “We firmly believe we met all of the conditional use standards, therefore, we have filed an appeal to the Common Council. The development team spent a lot of time working with the neighborhood association and its steering committee. We worked with the staff and the alder. We were confident that we addressed every reasonable concern that was raised by these groups."
King was critical of the process, however, pointing out that clear guidance was not available on what to fix in the proposal.
"Throughout the process, we never received clear direction on what it would take for the Planning Commission to approve the project," he said. "We received conflicting comments from UDC and Planning Commission and no clear objective standard to what was acceptable.”
King hopes the appeal process yields more opportunities to work through the situation.
“We would prefer and are still willing to work with the alder, staff, and the Planning Commission to obtain approval of the project," he said. "However, it is too expensive to come up with new variations when clear, objective conditions are not given.”
