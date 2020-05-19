Langdon Street development awaits OK as project heads back to Urban Design Commission

The Madison Plan Commission decided early Tuesday to refer a proposal for new housing on Langdon Street back to the Urban Design Commission before giving its final stamp of approval.
The Urban Design Commission will give its input on the look of the front of the proposed building and related aspects to the front like parking, traffic flow and delivery vehicles to better meet standards for conditional use, which the majority of the Plan Commission believes have already been met for the most part.
One part of the proposal is the conditional use to construct two additional stories, making the development a seven-story apartment building with 107 units at 126 Langdon. The Downtown Height Map allows five stories at the proposed building site with up to two more stories given that it meets certain conditions, like being compatible with the surrounding area.
Ald. Patrick Heck, who represents the 2nd District on City Council encompassing the site and also sits on the Plan Commission, was one of two who voted against the motion with the Plan Commission's finding that most conditional use standards have been met because the building's front is "out of scale" with the historic nature of Langdon Street.
"I think the front of the building has larger issues with regard to the standards of approval than can be solved by a trip to the Urban Design Commission," he said.
The proposal was still being discussed by the Plan Commission past 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after a public comment period that lasted almost two hours, ending shortly before 10 p.m. Monday. Several people spoke in support of and against the development.
One of the biggest concerns during public comment revolved around complaints that Core Spaces, the real estate company proposing the new housing which also brought The Hub and The James apartment buildings to UW-Madison's campus, garnered support for the project by offering leasing and other types of benefits to students.
Marc Lifshin, the co-founder and CEO of Core Spaces, said the company's promotional efforts were intended to educate the community on the project and not meant to be targeted toward specific people for support.
"We've received amazing support within the community from the city stakeholders, local business owners, students and university staff because they believe the benefits of the project to the community are really great," Lifshin said.
A number of students and members of the Greek community at UW-Madison spoke with mixed feelings on the development. Some spoke against the project, believing it would not benefit the community but rather add stress to the neighborhood.
Barb Garrity, house director and property manager at the Tri Delta sorority house located next to the proposed building site, said she is worried about adding more than 300 residents to the area, as well as an increased traffic flow and lack of parking in an already crowded corridor.
However, some students said the Hub II is needed because of its proximity to Greek Row and because The Hub and The James fill up too quickly.
Chapter leader of Delta Tau Delta, Max Glennie, said Madison "will continue to lose out on untapped potential from its student body" without the Hub II.
"By bringing much-needed additional rental spaces to the Langdon area, chapters are likely to see an increase in active participation because of more members residing closer to chapter shelters," Glennie said.
There will be another public comment period when the proposal makes its way back to the Plan Commission for final approval.
Also Monday, the commission recommended changes to city stormwater design rules be approved by the City Council. Supporters say they will protect against flooding, and developers say the changes will add costs to future projects and raise the pricing of low-income housing.
The City Council will take up final approval of the changes to stormwater design rules at its June 2 meeting.
