Langdon Street development awaits OK as project heads back to Urban Design Commission

"I think the front of the building has larger issues with regard to the standards of approval than can be solved by a trip to the Urban Design Commission," he said.

The proposal was still being discussed by the Plan Commission past 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after a public comment period that lasted almost two hours, ending shortly before 10 p.m. Monday. Several people spoke in support of and against the development.

One of the biggest concerns during public comment revolved around complaints that Core Spaces, the real estate company proposing the new housing which also brought The Hub and The James apartment buildings to UW-Madison's campus, garnered support for the project by offering leasing and other types of benefits to students.

Marc Lifshin, the co-founder and CEO of Core Spaces, said the company's promotional efforts were intended to educate the community on the project and not meant to be targeted toward specific people for support.

"We've received amazing support within the community from the city stakeholders, local business owners, students and university staff because they believe the benefits of the project to the community are really great," Lifshin said.