Langdon apartment building plans on hold as developer eyes adjacent property

The steering committee also, but to a lesser degree, took issue with a proposed fifth floor pool deck and hot tub patio. The design of the building was such that the top two floors would be set back twenty-five feet and allow room for the pool area. The pool would be accessed from the sixth floor.

But the Urban Design Commission nixed the idea of allowing two additional floors for the building, effectively killing the pool and the entire project. Zoning for the area around Hub II is Downtown Residential 2, which allows for a max of five stories for apartment buildings. A conditional use permit is required to surpass that height.

Steering committee members argued that the size of the front elevation of the proposed building is out of scale with adjacent buildings and that the design could be improved. There was also concern that Core Spaces wasn’t doing enough to collaborate with the community.

“They weren’t that willing to work with the neighborhood on adapting the design and they made insignificant changes from their October presentation to their February presentation,” Klebba said.

Rodney King, who is representing Core Spaces on this project, told the Cap Times that he was surprised by the outcome at UDC, given how much work the team has put into reflecting UDC’s feedback in their design changes.