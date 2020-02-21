Langdon apartment building plans on hold as developer eyes adjacent property

A proposed student housing development is on hold indefinitely after the Urban Design Commission failed to approve the design of the building.
The Hub II, which was being proposed for 126 Langdon St. by a development team from Core Spaces, will not deliver a presentation at the Feb. 26 Plan Commission meeting as previously planned. Instead, the development team is going to explore putting together changes that will help ease some of the concerns raised by the city's Urban Design Commission.
As currently designed, Hub II would be a seven-story, 124-unit apartment building. It follows a pattern of Core's other high-end student apartment buildings in Madison: The Hub at 437 N. Frances St. and The James at 432 W. Gorham st.
The proposal was first brought before UDC in October, at which time concerns were raised that the design of the building might not be in keeping with the historic nature of the neighborhood, which is home to many of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's fraternity and sorority houses.
A neighborhood steering committee was formed, led by downtown business owner Bob Klebba, to explore area residents' feelings about the proposed design. That committee met at least three times and raised several issues.
One was that area residents did not want an increase in traffic around the site of the property. With the clientele of the building expected to be mostly college students, residents worried that delivery vehicles and ride shares would affect car flow and parking on Langdon Street. The Hub II was proposing to have only 20 parking spaces in an underground parking structure.
The steering committee also, but to a lesser degree, took issue with a proposed fifth floor pool deck and hot tub patio. The design of the building was such that the top two floors would be set back twenty-five feet and allow room for the pool area. The pool would be accessed from the sixth floor.
But the Urban Design Commission nixed the idea of allowing two additional floors for the building, effectively killing the pool and the entire project. Zoning for the area around Hub II is Downtown Residential 2, which allows for a max of five stories for apartment buildings. A conditional use permit is required to surpass that height.
Steering committee members argued that the size of the front elevation of the proposed building is out of scale with adjacent buildings and that the design could be improved. There was also concern that Core Spaces wasn’t doing enough to collaborate with the community.
“They weren’t that willing to work with the neighborhood on adapting the design and they made insignificant changes from their October presentation to their February presentation,” Klebba said.
Rodney King, who is representing Core Spaces on this project, told the Cap Times that he was surprised by the outcome at UDC, given how much work the team has put into reflecting UDC’s feedback in their design changes.
“We were a little surprised at UDC’s position especially since we presented the project to them twice and received positive comments both times,” King said. “The latest presentation incorporated all of their comments, so we were expecting another positive outcome.”
According to King, in order for the project to remain viable, Core will have to do more to incorporate a vacant building at 142 Langdon St. That three-story brick building sits just to the west of the proposed Hub II, set back from Langdon behind an empty lot.
“As a result of some of UDC’s comments, we are re-evaluating including the 142 Langdon site which would reduce the massing of the building,” King said. “If UDC’s ultimate goal is to see a smaller building, then the 142 building must be incorporated into the overall plans. If UDC believes the five-story plan still has too much mass then they are effectively deeming this lot to be undevelopable. We all recognize having a vacant infill lot is not the highest and best use of the site.”
Core Spaces owns the building at 142 Langdon, but was not planning on doing anything with it as part of the original proposal.
“Our original intentions were to leave the building untouched and not include that parcel in the redevelopment,” King said. “If UDC staff wants to see a five-story building, that parcel has to be included in the overall development, which means demolishing it.”
There is no timetable for when the project will come before a committee again. But King said Core will continue to work with city staff and UDC, as well as community stakeholders, to come to a consensus about what the overall plan for the project should be.