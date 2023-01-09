Landmarks Commission recommends landmark status for building eyed for demolition

The Madison Landmarks Commission on Monday unanimously recommended that the City Council designate as a landmark a two-story building near Tenney Park that President Harry Truman dedicated in 1950 but is under threat of demolition for a big housing redevelopment.

The commission voted 4-0 to recommend landmark status for the Filene House, 1617 Sherman Ave., the first permanent location of the Credit Union National Association and dedicated by Truman in a speech that placed the credit union movement as a key component of the administration's foreign policy.

"It's about what's come from this building," commission member David McLean said of CUNA's leadership in the national and international credit union movements of the time.

The 33-page nomination was compiled by resident John Rolling, who told the commission, "I just think this building deserves recognition."

Vermilion Development of Chicago has proposed razing the utilitarian building for a project that the latest concepts show having nearly 400 units in five buildings, including two five-story, multifamily structures, three sets of two-story townhouses and parking on the 8.2-acre site.

The developer, which has shared informal concepts so far, could still keep the redevelopment on track by submitting a formal land use application before the council decides the landmark designation. The council could decide on a designation as soon as Feb. 7. Vermilion has said it intends to submit a formal application in the next few weeks. If it does so before the council's decision, the application would be decided under current rules for the property. A landmark designation wouldn't preclude development at the site but would shape how it happens.

The property is being nominated not for its connection to a renowned architect, design or construction, but for its connections to history. Its dedication by Truman on Sunday, May 14, 1950, made the front pages of local newspapers and The New York Times.

The most important figure in the early years of American credit union history was Edward A. Filene, a social reformer and prime mover to establish CUNA's headquarters in Madison.

The arguments for designating Filene House as a landmark include:

CUNA's significance as the leader of the credit union movement during a period of significance;

The organization's choice of Madison as its permanent home; and,

Truman's speech at the dedication, which made the credit union movement a key component of the administration's foreign policy.

"The nomination makes a detailed and very solid case," city historic preservation planner Heather Bailey told the commission.

A majority of speakers attending the online meeting supported the designation. "This is a very important historic resource," Michael Bridgeman said.

Several speakers, including Rolling, also encouraged Vermilion to incorporate the building into its plans. "There are abundant options," Kevin Revolinski said.

But speakers representing Vermilion said the building has been studied by professionals and is not suitable for adaptive reuse for housing, and that any reuse would require substantial renovation. Further, the city can't ignore the need for housing and sustainable development, they said.

Other speakers challenged the historical significance of the building or said there are better ways to honor the history of credit unions. "Build a monument at Tenney Park," Josh Olson said.